Eighty Drive, Chip and Putt finalists to compete at Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eighty junior golfers will be competing at the eighth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals next year at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.

The finalists, 40 boys and 40 girls, will be representing 30 U.S. states.

Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2022 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded six returning competitors. The returning finalists are:

  • Lisa Copeland (2017 National Finalist), of Naperville, Ill.
  • Brayden Dock (2021 National Finalist), of Queensbury, N.Y.
  • Michael Jorski (2018 National Finalist), of Clarendon Hills, Ill.
  • Athena Singh (2021 National Finalist), of Morehead, Ky.
  • Asterisk Talley (2018 National Finalist), of Chowchilla, Calif.
  • Champa Visetsin (2021 National Finalist), of Sudbury, Mass.

Girls 7-9

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Kaylie Bae117Happy ValleyOre.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Katelyn Burks90PaoliPa.Oak Hill Country Club
Eloise Fetzer104La GrangeIll.Medinah Country Club
Calista Han103Lewis CenterOhioOakland Hills Country Club
Lyla Hawker94Fort GordonGa.The Bear’s Club
Jessica Hoerr126PhoenixAriz.TPC Scottsdale
Autumn Solesbee119HuntersvilleN.C.Quail Hollow Club
Berklee Turner93CabotArk.The Alotian Club
Lauren Wolthuizen83Sioux FallsS.D.Colorado Golf Club
Kaylee Wu106Short HillsN.J.TPC River Highlands

Girls 10-11

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Kylie Chung100CummingGa.Quail Hollow Club
Jordin Christine de Graaf113Virginia BeachVa.Oak Hill Country Club
Kylie Fisher119TahlequahOkla.The Alotian Club
Lilliana Graham118BettendorfIowaMedinah Country Club
Maya Keuling135CarmelInd.Oakland Hills Country Club
Amber Lee131Alta LomaCalif.TPC Scottsdale
Natalie Martin114Park RapidsMinn.Colorado Golf Club
Emma Kate Rice109Mountain BrookAla.The Bear’s Club
Willow Ruel114MattapoisettMass.TPC River Highlands
Juno Taino143Studio CityCalif.Pebble Beach Golf Links

Girls 12-13

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Delaney Anderson132LewisvilleTexasThe Alotian Club
Lisa Copeland148NapervilleIll.Medinah Country Club
Ella Igtanloc140San GabrielCalif.TPC Scottsdale
Jenna Kim117RaleighN.C.Quail Hollow Club
Abigail Labrador148AlbertvilleMinn.Colorado Golf Club
Angelina Pacheco123OrlandoFla.The Bear’s Club
Emerson Roychoudhury123LeesburgVa.Oak Hill Country Club
Athena Singh134MoreheadKy.Oakland Hills Country Club
Asterisk Talley151ChowchillaCalif.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Champa Visetsin142SudburyMass.TPC River Highlands

Girls 14-15

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Sophia Capua137AuroraColo.Colorado Golf Club
Mia Hammond140CrooksvilleOhioOakland Hills Country Club
Martha Kuwahara134NorthbrookIll.Medinah Country Club
Krysta Loftin141PearlandTexasThe Alotian Club
Mary Miller147SavannahGa.Quail Hollow Club
Angela Nip133Port St. LucieFla.The Bear’s Club
Chloe Singpraseuth134MeridianIdahoPebble Beach Golf Links
Anna Swan146North EastPa.Oak Hill Country Club
Ella Walsh144TucsonAriz.TPC Scottsdale
Abigail Zhu148AndoverMass.TPC River Highlands

Boys 7-9

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Niko Ameredes113OakdalePa.Oak Hill Country Club
Hayden Klein120Coon RapidsIowaMedinah Country Club
Hudson Knapp117MariettaGa.Quail Hollow Club
Mason LaTorre125NassauN.Y.TPC River Highlands
Carter Macy123MeridianIdahoPebble Beach Golf Links
Zane Madison112EvansGa.The Bear’s Club
Cole Murphy123ProsperTexasThe Alotian Club
Lincoln Trasamar128Sioux FallsS.D.Colorado Golf Club
Matthew White116LexingtonKy.Oakland Hills Country Club
Bryan Xie110Diamond BarCalif.TPC Scottsdale

Boys 10-11

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Jace Benson164MorganUtahPebble Beach Golf Links
Axel Brandes136BernardsvilleN.J.TPC River Highlands
Jeremy Castellanos146WinderemerFla.The Bear’s Club
Bentley Coon144HortonMich.Oakland Hills Country Club
Ledius Felipe138Poplar GroveIll.Medinah Country Club
Judd Nikkel142Fort CollinsColo.Colorado Golf Club
Lincoln Rubis138Farmers BranchTexasThe Alotian Club
Leo Saito142HiloHawaiiTPC Scottsdale
Landon Tudor138Mount AiryMd.Oak Hill Country Club
Hagen Williams149MurfreesboroTenn.Quail Hollow Club

Boys 12-13

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Paul Ancona146PaceFla.The Bear’s Club
Anthony Chen164AuroraColo.Colorado Golf Club
Hamilton Coleman143EvansGa.Quail Hollow Club
Owen Greenough147BendOre.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Michael Jorski150Clarendon HillsIll.Medinah Country Club
Tanner LaTorre145NassauN.Y.TPC River Highlands
Jason Park170FultonMd.Oak Hill Country Club
Jacob Thompson148LouisvilleKy.Oakland Hills Country Club
Carson Treadwell140FriscoTexasThe Alotian Club
Keita Yobiko171West CovinaCalif.TPC Scottsdale

Boys 14-15

NamePointsCityState/ProvinceRegional
Trace Carter127BlackshearGa.The Bear’s Club
Lucky Cruz145MagnoliaTexasThe Alotian Club
Michael DePalma, Jr.153Ocean CityMd.Oak Hill Country Club
Brayden Dock167QueensburyN.Y.TPC River Highlands
Jaden Dumdumaya160FairfieldCalif.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Cody Guetzke148HartlandWis.Medinah Country Club
Matai Naqica163CentennialColo.Colorado Golf Club
Jay Nergard145PhoenixAriz.TPC Scottsdale
Bailey Sutter159VinemontAla.Quail Hollow Club
William Redden158EvansvilleInd.Oakland Hills Country Club

For more information about Drive, Chip and Putt, please visit www.DriveChipandPutt.com.

