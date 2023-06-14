ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing on Wednesday, a day after Buffalo’s top receiver created a stir and confusion by skipping the team’s first of three scheduled mandatory sessions.

Dressed in his No. 14 white practice jersey and shorts, Diggs was first spotted leaning against a table along the sideline while watching a special teams portion of practice. He then grabbed his helmet and headed to the opposite sideline while the Bills began an 11-on-11 session.

Rather than take part initially, Diggs watched from the sideline, standing near offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The team then entered a stretching session during which Diggs interacted with quarterback Josh Allen.

Diggs’ participation on Wednesday was his first with the team this offseason, after he skipped the Bills voluntary workout and practice sessions, which began in mid-April.

His absence on Tuesday, however, raised eyebrows because it was a mandatory session, and after general manager Brandon Beane anticipated all of his players — including Diggs — to be in attendance.

Coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” by Diggs not being present for practice.

Diggs did report to the team for physicals on Monday, and was present at the Bills facility on Tuesday before leaving at some point in the day without practicing.

The 29-year-old Diggs has not revealed his reasons for staying away, but has posted various notes hinting at being unhappy on social media over the past few months.

Without going into full detail on Tuesday, Allen said Diggs’ concerns are unresolved issues stemming from last season, which include getting the receiver more involved in the offense and having more game-planning input as among the player’s concerns.

The quarterback then placed the onus on himself to do better in what will be an ongoing attempt to get Diggs back in the fold.

“This does not work what we’re doing here without him,” Allen said.

“I’ve got his back no matter what and I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I love him. I can’t stress that enough,” he added. “I think that there are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t. I think as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything.”

Allen said Diggs wants to remain in Buffalo, and was confident the dispute will be resolved.

“He’s a fiery competitor. At the end of the day, he wants to win, this team wants to win, and make no mistake, he’s a Buffalo Bill. We’re going to work this out,” Allen said. “He doesn’t want this to be a distraction.”

The Bills are scheduled to hold a third mandatory practice on Thursday, which would be their last session before reporting for training camp in suburban Rochester late next month.

