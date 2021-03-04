Big Time Sports: Top seeds up for grabs just a week before conference tournament begins

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s officially the last week of the college basketball regular season and the top seeds in the Big Ten Tournament are still up for grabs.

The top four teams will receive a coveted double-bye and advance straight to the quarterfinals.

Michigan and Illinois are in a tight battle for the number one seed after the Fighting Illini blew out the Wolverines Tuesday night.

Both schools have tough tasks over the next four days to close out their regular seasons. Michigan plays in-state rival Michigan State twice, while Illinois travels to No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are still in the mix for a double-bye with Iowa and Purdue.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan, WTTV’s Chris Widlic and the Nexstar Nation take a trip around the Big Ten to preview the last weekend of regular season games in “Big Time Sports” Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The Big Ten Women’s Tournament begins on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, while the men’s bracket tips off on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Limited amounts of fans will be allowed to attend games for both the women’s (2,500) and men’s (8,000) tournaments.