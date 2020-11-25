Big Time Sports: Minnesota cancels Wisconsin game amid COVID-19 outbreak, some rivalry trophies up for grabs

INDIANAPOLIS – Thanksgiving weekend is usually rivalry week in the Big Ten, highlighted by the annual Ohio State-Michigan grudge match.

This year’s holiday slate is a little different because of the unique schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Game” between the Buckeyes and Wolverines, along with Indiana and Purdue’s battle for “The Old Oaken Bucket” and Illinois and Northwestern’s match-up for the “Land of Lincoln Trophy,” will have to wait two weeks.

There’s still some hardware up for grabs this weekend, however. Iowa and Nebraska play for the “Heroes Trophy” and the winner of Ohio State and Illinois gets the “Illibuck,” a wooden turtle.

The Wisconsin-Minnesota game for “Paul Bunyan’s Axe” has been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Golden Gophers’ program. The two schools had played every year since 1907.

The Big Ten East-leading Buckeyes look to stay undefeated and on track for a berth in the College Football Playoff, while West front-running Northwestern also aims to stay perfect.

The Wildcats try to go to 6-0 in league play for the first time since their 1995 Rose Bowl season when they visit Michigan State on Saturday.

Indianapolis’ Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic have a preview of this week’s games in “Big Time Sports.”

Here is the schedule for week 6:

Friday, November 27

Nebraska at Iowa – 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 28

Ohio State at Illinois – 12:00 p.m. ET

Maryland at Indiana – 12:00 p.m. ET

Penn State at Michigan – 12:00 p.m. ET

Northwestern at Michigan State – 3:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Purdue – 4:00 p.m. ET