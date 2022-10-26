Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.

A predictable offense, mediocre defense and poor coaching have turned the Buccaneers from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders.

Now they have to face Jackson and the Ravens (4-3) on a short week as the teams meet Thursday night in Tampa.

“I think there’s always hope, and then there’s reality,” Brady said. “I think you really focus on what the reality of the situation is, and that’s we haven’t played our best football. We have a lot of quality players and we’ve got to do a better job playing well. You’ve got to take it one week at a time. Every game’s different. … We’ve just got to go find a way to get a win.”

The Buccaneers are 1 1/2-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans slightly toward the home team.

BUCCANEERS, 23-21

Chicago (plus 9 1/2) at Dallas

Justin Fields played well in Chicago’s rout over New England. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys present a tougher challenge for the Bears.

BEST BET: COWBOYS, 26-13

San Francisco (minus 1 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers have won seven straight regular-season games against the Rams, who beat San Francisco in the NFC title game last season. The Rams are getting little respect as home underdogs coming off a bye.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 23-20

Tennessee (minus 2 1/2) at Houston

Whether it’s a banged-up Ryan Tannehill or rookie Malik Willis starting at quarterback for the Titans, expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.

TITANS, 23-17

Pittsburgh (plus 10 1/2) at Philadelphia

Philly is fired up. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 6-0 and they’re 10 1/2-point favorites at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off a bye, the Eagles need to regain that momentum.

EAGLES, 27-12

Denver (plus 2 1/2) vs. Jacksonville in London

Russell Wilson’s status makes this a tough call in a matchup of 2-5 teams. Trevor Lawrence was a yard short from potentially beating the Giants.

JAGUARS, 17-16

Las Vegas (minus 1 1/2) at New Orleans

Josh Jacobs has been on an impressive three-game stretch running the ball for the Raiders. The injury-depleted Saints should be rested after playing Thursday.

RAIDERS, 28-24

Carolina (plus 4 1/2) at Atlanta

After shocking Brady and the Bucs, the Panthers face the inconsistent Falcons.

FALCONS, 23-17

Miami (minus 3 1/2) at Detroit

Tua Tagovailoa is back and the Dolphins are undefeated in games he finishes. The Lions are better than their record.

LIONS, 30-27

Arizona (plus 3 1/2) at Minnesota

DeAndre Hopkins makes the Cardinals more complete on offense. The Vikings could be rusty after a bye.

CARDINALS, 26-24

New England (minus 1 1/2) at New York Jets

Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones? Somehow the Patriots are road favorites against the Jets.

PATRIOTS, 23-19

New York Giants (plus 3) at Seattle

The Giants keep winning and getting little respect. Geno Smith has the surprising Seahawks leading the NFC West.

SEAHAWKS, 24-20

Washington (plus 3) at Indianapolis

It’s Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke instead of Carson Wentz vs. Matt Ryan.

COLTS, 22-17

Green Bay (plus 10 1/2) at Buffalo

Aaron Rodgers has never been a double-digit underdog until now. The Packers are trying to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid embarrassment against the Bills.

BILLS, 31-23

Cincinnati (minus 3) at Cleveland

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are rolling.

BENGALS, 30-17

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 8-6.

Season: Straight up: 64-44. Against spread: 58-49-1.

