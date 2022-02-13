INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s first Super Bowl appearance was a short one.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the half. The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, but it appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf. He dropped a pass thrown by Matthew Stafford and clutched his leg as he fell to the turf.

Beckham was looked at by trainers on the field before being helped off. He was looked at briefly in the medical tent on the Rams’ sideline before heading to the locker room.

Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards. He scored Los Angeles’ first touchdown when he beat Mike Hilton in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score to put the Rams on top 7-0 in the first quarter.

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams, providing a much-needed fill-in after Robert Woods was injured in practice a day after Beckham’s arrival.

He was better in the Rams’ run to their second Super Bowl in four years, with 19 receptions for 236 yards and a TD in three victories.

Beckham will be a free agent after Sunday’s game. His girlfriend, singer/fitness trainer Lauren Wood, is expected to have the couple’s first child any day now.

___

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL