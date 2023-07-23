HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman wants to make the right kind of history in the British Open.

The American lefty takes a five-shot lead into the final round at Royal Liverpool. No one has lost a lead that large in the Open — or any major — since Jean Van de Velde at Carnoustie in 1999. And even that required a triple bogey on the 72nd hole.

Cameron Young will be alongside in the final group on a cloudy, breezy day. The wind forecast was such the R&A already has adjusted two pin positions on the fifth and 13th holes. The pins are not as deep as originally planned.

Also the tee on the par-3 17th has been moved up 8 yards to play at 132 yards.

In early action, Scottie Scheffler is 3 under for his day through seven holes to reach 1 over for the tournament. Bryson DeChambeau drove the 367-yard fourth hole and made a 25-foot eagle putt. He also has three bogeys in his round.

