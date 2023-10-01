Jrue Holiday is being traded to the Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday, a move that comes just four days after being sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday goes to the Celtics in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two future first-round draft picks, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has yet to be approved by the league.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Flipping Holiday for Brogdon, Williams and more draft capital means the Trail Blazers have turned Lillard into four players (with Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara also included as part of Wednesday’s deal), three first-round picks and two pick swaps. That’s a strong haul for Lillard, the seven-time All-Star who was officially welcomed to Milwaukee by his new team on Saturday.

