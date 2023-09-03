A run of last-gasp wins fueled Arsenal’s unlikely title challenge in the Premier League last season.

Maybe it’s happening again.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus both scored deep into stoppage time for Arsenal in its 3-1 win over Manchester United that had the Emirates Stadium rocking again on Sunday.

United knows that feeling all too well, having conceded a decisive goal in the 90th minute in the same ground last season. There were many others — remember Reiss Nelson’s winner against Bournemouth in the seventh minute of added-on time? — and late flourishes are starting to become a habit for Mikel Arteta’s team.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, the team’s other scorer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, got its business done early against Aston Villa with a 3-0 win at Anfield.

Two goals in the opening 22 minutes preceded another strike by Mohamed Salah amid so much speculation about his future following a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia.

Maybe Liverpool, which has won three straight matches and is still unbeaten, can join Arsenal in being the main rivals for defending champion Manchester City.

Heading into the two-week break for internationals, City is on a maximum 12 points — two points above Arsenal and Liverpool. Tottenham and West Ham also have 10 points.

United, meanwhile, has won two and lost two so far in an inconsistent start that mirrors its performance against Arsenal. There was a lively debut, as a substitute, from offseason signing Rasmus Hojlund but more sloppy defending that Erik ten Hag needs to fix, especially away from home.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead on a counterattack, but Odegaard replied almost immediately before Rice scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time and then Jesus five minutes later.

“City have four wins from four … five points behind them would have been a massive margin,” Rice said.

PALACE BEATS WOLVES

Crystal Palace beat Wolverhampton 3-2 in the other game as two teams known for being low scorers served up an unlikely treat.

Odsonne Edouard scored twice for Palace and Eberechi Eze grabbed the other in the team’s second victory in the league this season.

Wolves made it 1-1 through substitute Hwang Hee-chan and had a consolation from Matheus Cunha in its third loss so far this campaign.

The sides had netted just four goals between them in three rounds coming into the match.

