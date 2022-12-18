Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.

The Athletic first reported that Davis was facing an extended absence, and multiple media outlets also confirmed the injury status.

Davis — who leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, numbers that had him in the NBA’s MVP conversation — was injured in the first half of the Lakers’ win over Denver on Friday night. He did not play after halftime.

It is yet another in a long line of injury woes for the eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He missed 36 of the Lakers’ 72 regular-season games in the 2020-21 season, then didn’t play in 42 of their 82 games last season.

And now, another extended absence awaits. The Lakers entered Sunday’s game against Washington with a 12-16 record, good for only 12th place in the Western Conference and outside the playoff picture.

