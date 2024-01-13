New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) forces a fumble on Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By now you have heard that Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out for wild-card game vs. Bucs with a knee injury. This is Philadelphia and news like this travels fast. And as the news traveled like wildfire it’s interesting to see the topics that Philadelphia is searching in addition to AJ Brown.

A quick look at Google Trends shows that of the top 15 terms related to Brown 4 have something to do with his contract, “AJ Brown Contract” being the highest.

It’s interesting that one of the most tuned in fan bases in football would be curious where AJ is on his contract. The presumption, possibly, that if he was in the final year of his contract ,is the receiver being over cautious. Early Saturday, Brown also took down all but six posts, from his Instagram, a move that also had fans speculating.

For the record, AJ Brown will not become a free agent until 2025.

Brown finished the regular season with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He had nine catches for 131 yards in the Eagles’ September win over the Buccaneers.

Brown didn’t practice at all this week. Brown was not ruled out for the next round, should the Eagles advance.



“Unfortunately, he won’t be able to rip it this week,” Sirianni said.



“Everyone’s going to be fighting through things,” Sirianni said. “He’s fighting through the finger injury. But he had a good practice (Friday).”



Sirianni said he didn’t second-guess his decision to play the starters in a mostly meaningless game. The defending NFC champion Eagles opened the season 10-1 before a 1-5 finish knocked them to the No. 5 seed.