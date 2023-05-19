Philadelphia is gearing up to be the host city for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Yesterday, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, a FIFA Host Committee, unveiled the official FIFA World Cup ’26 Philadelphia branding.

Showcased throughout the city, Philadelphia’s FIFA World Cup 26 brand can be seen at Lincoln Financial Field, City Hall, LOVE Park, and in various advertisements around the city.

The new branding features FIFA’s WE ARE 26 campaign which focuses on “empowering people, places and communities to play an integral role in engaging FIFA World Cup 26.”

In this campaign, each Host City’s brand will embody it’s own unique culture and heritage. For Philadelphia this means paying homage to the rich history of the city and it’s iconic spots such as the ‘Rocky Steps’ on the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the crack in the Liberty Bell.

“The launch of Philadelphia’s We Are 26™ brand is an important milestone in our planning for FIFA World Cup 26™,” said Meg Kane, Host City Executive, Philadelphia Soccer 2026. “The vibrancy of our City’s colors, coupled with the symbolic reimagination of the crack in the Liberty Bell and ‘The Rocky Steps’ as our distinctive brand patterns, captures Philadelphia’s energy and lends authenticity to FIFA’s brand story for this tournament. 2026 offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our City to unite in welcoming the world and this new brand provides us with our rally cry. We are excited to see how it will continue to unfold over the next three years.”

FIFA says the FIFA World Cup 26 is set to be the biggest sporting event ever with three host countries, 16 host cites, 48 teams and 104 matches.

As the excitement grows over the next 3 years, prominent figures such as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are already showing their support on Social media.

You can find more information about Philadelphia being a FIFA World Cup 26™ Host City, here.