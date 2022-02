On January 16th, the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs by the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philly still exceeded expectations though, with a rookie head coach and a second-year quarterback. Are fans disappointed in the Birds? Or are they just proud of how far they made it? PHL17’s Jayna Magras spent some time on South Street to get some feedback on the season as a whole.

