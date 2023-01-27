Bill Werndl is a colorful and outspoken talk show host. He and Jason talked about the Birds and their chances against the Niners. Bill also talked about his role as the Spotter in the Eagles radio booth. It’s a look behind the scene at how the Eagles radio broadcasts go so smoothly.

We also got The San Francisco perspective on the NFC Championship Game. Matt Nahigian, the Brand Manager of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, joined Jason on The Sports Scene. Matt has a unique outlook on this matchup, because he spent 10 years at the Program Director of 97.5 The Fanatic here in Philly.

