PHL17’s Jayna Magras spent some time in Vorhees, New Jersey, trying Player 22 by Rezzil. It’s a virtual reality program that makes players feel like they’re really on the field training for sports.

But it’s not just a game. It objectively measures accuracy, reaction time and more. Developed by professional athletes and coaches, the program also helps injured athletes keep their skills sharp.

To get your head in the game, you can download Player 22 on the Oculus Quest.