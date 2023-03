Host Jason Lee talked some Phillies baseball with former Phils pitcher and longtime broadcaster Larry Andersen. LA gave his thoughts on the Phils season and the new rule changes in baseball. And Bill Matz from 94 WIP and Broad Street Hockey jumped aboard to talk Sixer, Eagles, and Flyers. Plus Jayna Magras got predictions from Phillies fans at the Reading Terminal Market.

Sports Scene airs every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. only on PHL17.

