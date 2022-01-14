Philadelphia (WPHL) – It happened. The Eagles beat Washington, the 49ers beat the Texans and the Packers beat the Vikings. Now the Birds are headed to the playoffs.

This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on Tom Brady and his defending Super Bowl Champion team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the first playoff appearance for the Eagles since 2020, and the first season with Nick Sirianni as head coach. It’s also the team’s 14th playoff appearance since 2000 and fourth in the past five seasons. The Eagles will be one of the NFC’s three Wild Card teams when the playoffs begin on Sunday.

Philadelphia has the 10th-ranked defense and 11th-ranked pass defense, but it’s tied for 26th in turnovers. A turnover might help the Eagles flip momentum in their favor on Sunday. Philadelphia is also the second-best NFL team at preventing big plays.

Sunday will be the first instance in NFL history where a quarterback who started multiple Super Bowls against a team is facing that team again in the playoffs. At 44 years old, Tom Brady is finishing with the third-most passing yards and most completions in a single season in NFL history. He’s in a close competition with Aaron Rodgers for NFL MVP.

The Eagles took on Tampa Bay on week 6 of the regular season, and the Buccaneers won 28-22. If the Birds beat the Bucs on Sunday, then next week they’ll move on and face the Green Bay Packers, who entered week 18 with the number one seed in the NFC locked up.

Regardless of the results of this weekend, this playoff berth is remarkable. Since last year, the Birds have gone from the 5th-worst record in the NFL to the 9th-best. That’s with a rookie head coach and a 23-year-old quarterback in his first year as a starter. Nobody knew what to expect from the Eagles this season, and now they’ve scored a date with the defending champs. Experts say the odds are against the Eagles this weekend, but our Jayna Magras took to the streets of Center City to see how the Philly fans think Sunday will play out. Check out what they said.