Back in 2000, when Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, nobody expected the 22 year old would become an NFL icon. Now, he’s got seven Super Bowl rings and a laundry list of broken records. It’s rumored that this was Brady’s last football season. PHL17’s Jayna Magras asked Philly sports fans whether Brady will actually retire this year.

