Former professional baseball player, coach, and manager, Charlie Manuel talks with Jason Lee on the Sports Scene.
Sports Scene airs every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. only on PHL17.
Watch more PHL17 Sports Scene here.
by: Jason Lee
Posted:
Updated:
Former professional baseball player, coach, and manager, Charlie Manuel talks with Jason Lee on the Sports Scene.
Sports Scene airs every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. only on PHL17.
Watch more PHL17 Sports Scene here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now