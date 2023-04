On this week’s Sports Scene, Jason went in-depth on the playoff matchup with the Sixers and Nets, with Justin Walters, who is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for our sister station WPIX in New York. Justin is also an Eagles fan, so we talked Birds as well. And KYW Newsradio Anchor Pete Innaurato joined us to talk about the Phillies slow start this season.

Sports Scene airs every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. only on PHL17.

Watch more PHL17 Sports Scene here.