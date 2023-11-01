Everybody loves data so here’s a scientific-ish look at the most popular Halloween costumes according to Google data. Mere mortals do not always have access to such Google stuff, so I let the folks at Frieghtgeist do the heavy lifting. Here goes… in reverse order…
20. Bear – Literally cannot “bear” the cuteness.
19. Ghost
18. Cheerleader – (who better to model this one than Halloween All-Star Jamie Lee Curtis
17. Mermaid
16. Batman
15. Pumpkin
14. Clown
13 Princess Peach
12. Pirate
11. Rabbit
10. Bunny
9. Ninja
8. Cowboy
7. Dinosaur
6. Wednesday Addams
5. Fairy
4. Witch
3. Spiderman
2. Princess
There you have it, a look back at 2023. You’ve got lots of time to start thinking how you will top this year. Happy Day After Halloween.