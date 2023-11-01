Everybody loves data so here’s a scientific-ish look at the most popular Halloween costumes according to Google data. Mere mortals do not always have access to such Google stuff, so I let the folks at Frieghtgeist do the heavy lifting. Here goes… in reverse order…

20. Bear – Literally cannot “bear” the cuteness.

19. Ghost

18. Cheerleader – (who better to model this one than Halloween All-Star Jamie Lee Curtis

17. Mermaid

16. Batman

15. Pumpkin

14. Clown

13 Princess Peach

A pirate sword is a short saber or cutlass used during the 1600s and 1700s, immortalized today through books, movies and television.

12. Pirate

11. Rabbit

10. Bunny

9. Ninja

8. Cowboy

7. Dinosaur

6. Wednesday Addams

5. Fairy

4. Witch

3. Spiderman

2. Princess

There you have it, a look back at 2023. You’ve got lots of time to start thinking how you will top this year. Happy Day After Halloween.