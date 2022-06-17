On the final date of his American tour, Paul McCartney, music legend and founding Beatles member surprised and delighted MetLife Stadium concert goers with cameos from some local favorites. The “home cooking” in East Rutherford, NJ stadium came in the form of NJ rocker Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. Springsteen joined Sir Paul halfway through the two and a half hour concert to perform “Glory Days.” See Facebook video below.

Jon Bon Jovi visited later to kick off a special rendition of “Birthday” especially for McCartney who will turn 80 on June 18, 2022. Rumors were circulating that perhaps McCartney would also be joined on stage by fellow surviving Beatle, Ringo Starr, who is also on tour.

For a rocker of 80, actually for a rocker of any age, McCartney put on a fabulous show that mixed classic Beatles tunes, Wings songs and of course some newer material. McCartney joked that he knows crowds prefer the classics and the stadium “lights up” as phones record. And when he plays the news songs, the stadium looks like “a black hole” of darkness, McCartney joked.

Paul also remarked that he doesn’t care. And at 80 something years old sitting on a mountain of hits, he probably shouldn’t. As the show came to a close amidst fireworks, McCartney thank the crowd and said.



“See you next, time!”

Rock on, Sir Paul!