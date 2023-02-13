Renew your vows (or start new ones) on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, at the “Heart” sculpture in Downtown Haddonfield NJ. The 5th annual Celebration of Love is a free vow event that occurs in Haddonfield each and every year. Use this link for more info and to reserve a space. (There are 3 available officiants for each time slot. You will receive an email confirmation once you complete the form.)

Directly across the street from the Heart, King’s Road Brewing Company will be releasing two occasion-specific beers:

Secret Crush, a delicate but complex American IPA with notes of lush tropical fruit, pine, and zesty grapefruit. This beer is crushable, and like a secret crush, not easily forgotten.

Sinful Deeds, is a big, boozy Imperial Stout with notes of vanilla and chocolate. At 10% ABV it certainly is decadently sinful.

King’s Road is also offering 15% off all to-go beer for anyone renewing their vows at the Heart and encourages couples to grab some beer and take it to one of the town’s many fine restaurants. For more info: https://haddonfieldsculpture.org/