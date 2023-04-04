Eastern High School is near and dear to my heart as is their theater department. I’ve been to dozens of productions, but when I heard EHS landed the very sought after Disney musical Frozen, I could not wait to attend. My alma mater never lets me down when it comes to plays and musicals, but this series of sold out shows was extra special as they school beat some great odds to land the show.

Last year, Disney sponsored a nationwide contest called, “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” The competition granted one high school in every U.S. state and territory the rights to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Applicants to the competition were asked to describe how they will use the theme “Love is an Open Door”as an opportunity to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups, and support inclusive and diverse theater programs. As a frequent-flyer to EHS programs over the last 5 years, I’m proud to say EHS has always been a program that upholds these values.

Much of the success of the EHS program can trace back to its Theater Club Chair and play director Dr. Gregg Molotsky.

Said Dr. Molotsky, “This was definitely one of the largest scale productions that I have ever directed. From the sets, costumes, lights, sounds, special effects, and more, this show represented a unique set of challenges that, being the first to produce the show in the entire State of NJ, meant that we were solving some of these problems for the first time. I also, wasn’t truly ready for the emotional reaction that the audience, both children and adults, would have to the material.”

And the emotion in the crowd when I attended was certainly palpable. I lost count of the kids in the crowd dressed as Frozen characters. As I’ve said, I’ve been to a lot of productions at EHS and this was the first time I remember cosplay in the audience, but I am definitely coming in character next year… haha.

For Dr. Molotsky those sellout crowds were also a highlight

“Their reactions, the children and the parents, have been some of the most rewarding parts of working on this show. That should in no way, however, dimmish how incredibly proud I am of the students and my fellow staff involved in making this production. Working with them, day in and day out, over the past 3 months, has been the most rewarding part of directing this musical. Frozen was their Disney story growing up, so bringing it to life has been a magical experience for both them and myself, ” said Molotsky.

I attended two of the shows and while I can’t show you video since that would be a serious copyright infringement against the fine folk at Disney, please enjoy some photos, including a second gallery because I took so many.

Great work EHS. As always I am proud to call myself an alum and wish each and every participant in the program continued success…