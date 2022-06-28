Craig Whitaker is a boy next door, dad from Southern New Jersey with a dream to write and perform country music. With the help of country music award winning members of Rascal Flatts, Craig is taking another big step in that dream. The band was always an inspiration.

Says Whitaker, “I hadn’t played guitar or written at all for a few years after my boys and I moved home, I just didn’t have the energy or time. But then in 2016, I went to see Rascal Flatts in Camden, had pit seats. I looked around and said, “I’m going to start writing again, and it’s going to be with these guys.”

Although that might seem like something a lot of people might muse at a country show, Whitaker was very sincere and had the tenacity and drive to make it more than idle words.

“I found the drummer, Jim Riley’s contact information and messaged him. Nothing. I waited a few months and tried again, got a response, but when I responded…nothing. Waited a few more months, tried again. This time, got a response. He told me to send him a song and he’d check it out.” Said Whitaker

At this point Whitaker doubled, even quadrupled his effort. He wrote a song– that turned into two songs and then four songs. Before he knew it, Whitaker was in Nashville recording his first EP with Jim Riley on drums and other members of Rascal Flatts joining in studio. Craig Whitaker’s dream was coming true.

“I went from being a fan of the band, to hanging with the band playing and recording my own songs. ” Said Whitaker

Five years later Jim Riley is still producing for Whitaker including his new single “Porch Light.” Even better? There are other Rascal Flatts members still on board including, Travis Toy on banjo and pedal steel, Kevin Rooney on keys and programming. “Porch Light” drops July 29th. (Craig Whitaker Music for details)

Said Whitaker, “Jim continues to produce my music, including my new single “Porch Light” and the rest of the guys still contribute their incredible talents to the songs. He even came and played with me for my debut at the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. But the best part of all of this is that I get to call Jim a mentor and a friend.”