Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting on the Septa Market Frankford Line.

Septa confirmed to PHL17 that “at least one victim” was shot on the train at the 52nd Street Station.

Septa told us that one person is in custody, but no official police information has been released.

Septa also tweeted out an alert stating “Passengers must board all trains on the westbound platforms between 40th Street Station and 56th Street Stations due to police activity at 52nd Street Station.”

Riders should expect delays of at least 15 minutes.

