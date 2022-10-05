Scream was from Cali, Friday the 13th was in the great state on NJ, the The Amityville Horror was in New York.. etc. The settings of these iconic films are integral to the plot in many cases so our friends at CableTV.com thought it would be fun to see what states are the deadliest, according to horror movies? Meaning, what states were featured the most in films that such a setting could be established and how many folks didn’t survive to the end of the film. The films in the study were the top 200 films of all time. Lo and behold, Pennsylvania topped the list!

So here’s how they calculated.

CableTV.com ran analysis using Rotten Tomatoes’ list of 200 best horror movies. It turns out that Pennsylvania is pretty deadly, with 615 total kills helping it rank #1. Land of the Dead, certainly skewed the data however with a whopping 490 in total body count. Dawn of the Dead (1978), and Night of the Living Dead (1968) also added huge numbers to the tally.

For my friends in NJ that automatically assume NJ would make it on the carnage of Friday the 13th franchise alone, not ALL those films appear as Rotten Tomatoe’s top 200.

You can read the full report here: https://www.cabletv.com/blog/horror-movie-death-count