MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the Labor Day weekend upon us, Pennsylvania American Water is urging its customers in the 21 counties that are under a drought watch to use water wisely.

The company is asking its customers to reduce their water usage by three to six gallons of water per day.

“We’re asking our customers to observe the DEP’s request and be mindful of their non-essential water use during this drought watch, while we vigilantly monitor our drinking water sources,” Marcus Kohl, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water said. “Our sources of supply are currently adequate to meet the needs of our customers, but we want to mitigate the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures later this month and into the fall.”

As quoted in the release, Pennsylvania American Water offers the following tips for conserving water inside and outside your home.

Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection kits. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.

Install water-saving showerheads, toilets, and faucet aerators.

Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.

Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.

Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. For information, see this Penn State Extension guide.