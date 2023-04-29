This weekend tens of thousands will lace ’em up and run one of the best runs in the city if not the country, The Broad Street Run. You’ve trained, you’re ready, all that’s left to do now is watch the weather, prepare your day and of course… make that killer playlist to get you through. So, as a veteran of a few “BSRs” I thought I would share my tried and true formula that never fails.

And the recipe is really, really simple. I start with the year I was born and pick a song. No matter how many BSR I participate in, this will always be the same song for me. “Jeremiah was a Bullfrog/ Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night. It’s the song that was on the radio, probably AM radio, that my mom remembers most driving to the hospital to have me.

Then I pick a contemporary song from the last few years that really, resonates. with me. It doesn’t have to be the year we are in, but it should be close. The last time I ran BSR it was actually a live song by Katy Perry and a young woman with autism that found her voice through music. Autism was super relevant to me that year and ending the mix with that was powerful. I hit that last little Navy Yard loop and this young woman overcoming her obstacles, I thought of my own obstacles the day of this run but moreover I thought of my obstacles in life that I have overcome. Tears rolled down my face as I thought of both crossing the finish line that first time. Even though 20,000 people probably finished ahead of me, on that day, in that minute… I could do anything I put my mind to.

So that’s how I start the playlist and that’s how I finish the playlist… what’s left is to fill in years in the middle, in chronological order that celebrate moments large and small in your life. A song you remember most from car trips as a kid, your first “song” you had with a signifigant other as a teen, your “hype” song from the sport you played as a kid, your wedding song, or the song from your wedding that made people go crazy in those day. Songs that remind you of special people and times, etc etc.

You get the idea. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, but the BSR is a flat, beautiful course and it’s lovely way to be in your own head in the best way possible… if you do it right, it’s a celebration of you, and let’s face it, you deserve it.

Tony Romeo 2012 Broad Street Run

Best wishes to all who run or will run this year! Send me your playlist. I’d love to hear it.