The Eagles are playing against the 49ers this Sunday!

While everyone here in Philly is screaming Go Birds, what do people in San Francisco think?

PHL17’s Sport Scene Host Jason Lee, got the San Francisco perspective from Jason Dumas, a Sports Reporter and Anchor at KRON4.

Jason Dumas is originally from Philadelphia, and is still an avid supporter of the Birds!

Will Jason Dumas’ prediction come true? We sure hope so!