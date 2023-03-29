A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after an eviction notice goes wrong in Fairmount.

Police say the incident occurred at 9 a.m. on the 2100 block of North College Avenue.

This morning, a Philadelphia Landlord Tenant Court Officer showed up to serve an eviction notice when an altercation occurred between the man and woman living in the apartment.

According to police, the Court officer felt threatened and shot the woman in the head.

Police have not confirmed, but the woman may have been armed with a weapon.

The officer was detained as part of the investigation, but no arrest has been made.

