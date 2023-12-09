The NFL has barred Philadelphia Eagles head of security, and local Philadelphia legend, Dom DiSandro from the sidelines for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to Big Dom’s altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, according to multiple reports Saturday morning.

DiSandro and other Eagles personnel met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Friday in New York as the league continues its review of the incident, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. DiSandro will still travel to Dallas but will not be on the sidelines with the team

The Eagles accepted the league’s ruling in a statement issued Saturday.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place,” the Eagles said, via Ian Rapoport. “Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

The NFL sent a memo to each team in the league Wednesday:

“Please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.”

“I know in Dom’s heart, he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “I’m sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game. The play was what it was. There was a lot of emotion in that game. I’ve seen Dom have to do that before where he’s trying to defuse the situation. Again, that’s what he does. Yeah, I know where his heart is and it’s truly to defuse the situation and to stop what was going on, on the sideline.”