The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigating the abduction of a 48-year-old man in Crescentville.

Police say the 48-year-old victim was walking home for the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue when a black SUV pulled up next to him,

Two unknown males jumped out the vehicle, pointed a gun, and forced the victim inside.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle fled on East Godfrey Avenue.

Police say the Special Victims Unit is actively investigating this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated