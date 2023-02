Seth Joyner breaks down the Eagles NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Birds took out 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy early in the game and put up 31 points on the top ranked defense in the NFL punching their ticket to Glendale Arizona for Super Bowl 57. You can catch the Seth Joyner Show Wednesdays at 9pm followed by Sports Scene right here on PHL17.

