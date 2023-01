Seth Joyner breaks down the Eagles historic 14th win of the season against the New York Giants that launched the Birds to an NFC East Division title and Number 1 seed in the NFC. The game saw AJ Brown break Mike Quick’s receiving yards record and Devonte Smith break the all time Eagles Wide Receiver receptions record. You can catch The Seth Joyner Show Wednesdays at 9pm followed by Sports Scene on PHL17.

