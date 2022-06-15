Leaf blowers with two-stroke engines require a mixture of oil and fuel, whereas four-stroke models have separate oil and gas tanks.

Which Husqvarna leaf blower is best?

Fallen leaves can deprive your lawn of sunlight, stifling its growth. Although you may want to leave some on the ground to decompose, it’s best to remove most of them. Still, raking your lawn is physically demanding and can cause sore muscles. Leaf blowers are an excellent way to quickly remove fallen leaves, and Husqvarna is known for its top-notch gas-powered ones.

What to consider before buying a Husqvarna leaf blower

Cubic feet per minute vs. miles per hour

A leaf blower’s cfm rating lets you know how many leaves your blower can move at once. Blowers with a high cfm can blow vast piles of leaves out of the way.

Gas blowers are generally more powerful than electric ones. Many Husqvarna blowers are rated at 400-1,000 cfm, whereas electric blowers are usually closer to 150-350 cfm.

Husqvarna blowers are capable of 170-250 mph. The mph rating tells you how far your blower can push leaves. Blowers with high mph ratings are ideal for those with large yards.

Backpack vs. handheld Husqvarna leaf blowers

Backpack leaf blowers are usually heavier and more powerful than handheld blowers. These blowers are ideal for those with large yards, as they get the job done quickly.

Handheld leaf blowers often weigh less than 10 pounds. These can be good for medium-to-large lawns and are easier to maneuver than backpack blowers.

Husqvarna leaf blower noise

Gas leaf blowers are noisy compared to electric ones. Gas blowers generally produce 95-115 decibels, which is more than enough to damage your hearing. It’s best to wear ear protection when using a Husqvarna leaf blower.

Husqvarna leaf blower nozzle design

Flat nozzles: These are generally best for loosening leaves, as they are designed to increase the speed of the air. Flat nozzles are ideal for wet leaves and enhance your ability to target specific areas.

These are generally best for loosening leaves, as they are designed to increase the speed of the air. Flat nozzles are ideal for wet leaves and enhance your ability to target specific areas. Round nozzles: These evenly distribute the air across the surface you’re blowing. Round nozzles usually require less effort and come in numerous sizes.

These evenly distribute the air across the surface you’re blowing. Round nozzles usually require less effort and come in numerous sizes. Curved nozzles: You can find curved-flat and curved-round nozzles. These are ideal for pinpointing dirt and debris.

Husqvarna leaf blower FAQ

What is the oil-to-gas ratio for a Husqvarna leaf blower?

A. Generally, you’ll want to use a 50-to-1 ratio for Husqvarna blowers. It may be different for specific models, so it’s best to consult your user manual.

Which is better, a two-cycle or four-cycle leaf blower?

A. Two-cycle blowers are usually more powerful than four-cycle ones, making them ideal for tough jobs. Still, four-cycle blowers are generally more fuel-efficient.

Husqvarna leaf blower tips

It’s a good idea to get to know your leaf blower. If you stand too close to the leaves, you may send them flying in different directions. Try backing away from the leaves to enhance your control.

If you stand too close to the leaves, you may send them flying in different directions. Try backing away from the leaves to enhance your control. Consider blowing the leaves onto a tarp to make it easier to dispose of them.

to make it easier to dispose of them. Leaves make excellent compost material. Consider mulching them with a mower or electric leaf mulcher before adding them to your compost bin or garden. Some leaf blowers with vacuum settings have built-in mulchers.

Consider mulching them with a mower or electric leaf mulcher before adding them to your compost bin or garden. Some leaf blowers with vacuum settings have built-in mulchers. The vibration caused by leaf blowers can cause fatigue. It may be best to take a break now and then or buy a model with vibration-reduction features.

Best Husqvarna leaf blower

Husqvarna 350BT Two-Cycle Gas Backpack Blower

What you need to know: This powerful blower is ideal for those with plenty of acreage.

What you’ll love: The ergonomic design makes it relatively easy to handle. It features variable speed settings up to 692 cfm. Many people haven’t had any issues with this model even after three or more years of use.

What you should consider: It weighs over 20 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Husqvarna 28cc Two-Cycle Gas Handheld Leaf Blower

What you need to know: This model is easy to maneuver and weighs less than 10 pounds.

What you’ll love: It has variable speed settings capable of 425 cfm and 170 mph. It’s durable, and the settings are intuitive. You can switch between blower, vacuum and mulching settings.

What you should consider: Some people had problems with their blowers arriving with missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Husqvarna 580BTS Backpack Leaf Blower

What you need to know: This is one of the most powerful Husqvarna blowers available.

What you’ll love: It can reach 1,000 cfm and 220 mph. It can blow snow out of your driveway in the winter. It’s surprisingly quiet, although you’ll still want to use ear protection.

What you should consider: It weighs nearly 25 pounds and can be hard to maneuver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Husqvarna 130BT Backpack Blower

What you need to know: It’s powerful and much lighter than other backpack blowers.

What you’ll love: It features an adjustable, ergonomic handle. It’s easy to start. It reaches speeds of 145 mph and is rated at 430 cfm.

What you should consider: It isn’t as durable as other Husqvarna backpack blowers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best ear protection for using a Husqvarna leaf blower

3M H10A Peltor Over-The-Head Earmuff

What you need to know: These are comfortable and ideal for yard work.

What you’ll love: They reduce noise by 30 decibels. They feature a sleek black and red design. They have a durable headband.

What you should consider: Some people felt they were too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ClearArmor Shooters Safety Ear Muffs

What you need to know: These feature a lightweight, comfortable design.

What you’ll love: You can fold them up for easy storage. Many were impressed with the efficiency.

What you should consider: They advertise the noise-reduction rating at 31 db, but they only reduce noise by 26 db.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Decibel Defense Professional Safety Ear Muffs

What you need to know: These are available in eight colors.

What you’ll love: They’re comfortable for adults and children. Many were impressed with their effectiveness.

What you should consider: They may make your ears sweat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.