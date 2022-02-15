Training a dog isn’t easy, but it’s an integral part of them becoming good canine citizens. With dog trainers in higher demand than ever due to the pandemic puppy boom, you might have decided to go it alone, which is fine as long as you know what you’re doing or are willing to learn on the job.

We know that dog training is challenging, requiring time, patience and repetition, but some things make it easier.

What you should know about dog training before starting

You shouldn’t start training your dog without any knowledge of dog training. Getting things wrong at the start can lead to bad habits that are hard to break. Luckily, it isn’t too difficult once you’ve got the hang of it, but you will need plenty of time and oodles of patience.

Use positive reinforcement

Positive reinforcement is a training method that forgoes punishment and involves rewarding your dog when they get the behaviors right. It works for all kinds of training, from obedience and trick training to training away undesirable behaviors, such as chewing or peeing in the house. While you should learn more about the nuances of positive reinforcement training before you start, it essentially involves rewarding your dog with treats and praise for getting things right. You’ll need an ample supply of dog treats first, particularly high-value treats that your dog is willing to work to receive.

Repetition and consistency is key

Patience is a necessity when training your dog because you’ll need to repeat tricks and reinforce other behaviors over and over until they sink in. You must also be consistent with your training. Otherwise, you’ll end up confusing your dog, and they won’t know what you want from them. For instance, if you’re trying to teach your dog to walk to heel, you’ll need to correct their behavior every time they pull on the leash (by standing still or turning around and walking in the other direction). If you let it slide half the time, they won’t understand what you want and training will take significantly longer.

Start in distraction-free environments

If you start training your dog around distractions, such as strangers or other dogs, you’ll set them up to fail. Instead, start training a new trick or behavior in a calm, distraction-free environment, such as your home or an enclosed yard. Once they can reliably perform without distractions, try it out and about with more distractions and be prepared for some backsliding at first.

Items that make dog training easier

Vital Essentials Minnows Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Treats

It’s important to use high-value treats when training your dog, and the tastier and stinkier, the better. Use these treats for training new tricks or behaviors only so they remain novel and your dog is willing to work for them. These freeze-dried whole minnow treats are ideal for fish-loving dogs, but other 100% treats work well.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

PetSafe Treat Pouch Sport

You need easy access to treats when training your dog so you can give them at the right moment to reinforce the desired behavior. This pouch has a detachable belt and belt clip and several pockets that can hold treats. You can choose from several colors, and there are clips to attach clickers and other training accessories.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Downtown Pet Supply Dog Training Clickers

When your dog performs the desired behavior, you must mark it so they know what they’ve done right. While you can mark behaviors with an upbeat “yes” or “good,” some people find it easier to get the timing right using a clicker. This pack contains multiple clickers, so you always have spares to hand.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Hi Kiss Long Dog Training Leash

Training your dog to come when called can be a minefield. You can teach it in your home or an enclosed yard, but trying it out and about with plenty of distractions around can be dangerous if your dog ends up not obeying you. Using a long leash is a great way to practice recall safely because your dog can get some distance from you but can’t run off. This leash comes in lengths between 15 and 100 feet.

Sold by Amazon

Zak George’s Dog Training Revolution

If you’re not clued into dog training techniques, it’s a great idea to read a book or look at a range of other resources before getting stuck. This book is written by a popular dog trainer with a successful YouTube channel and outlines gentle, positive reinforcement training techniques.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.