It’s 4th of July weekend and with that comes a record number of 671,000 Philadelphia area drivers expected to travel at least 50 miles during the holiday weekend.

This amounts to an upwards increase of nearly 2% since last year. This holiday weekend, air travel is up 13%, travelers taking trains, buses, or cruises is up 7.5%, and travelers taking other modes of transportation such as driving is up over 20% since last year.

Throughout the whole country, AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive during the holiday. The increase of 2.4% since last year comes as an effect of cheaper gas given that the national average of gas is currently $3.50 per gallon compared to $4.80, last year.

According to data by INRIX, a transportation data and insights company, Friday June 30, is expected to be the busiest day on the road with average travel times up 30%. If you are planning to travel on June 30, INRIX recommends leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m.

Travel safety tips from AAA:

Remain alert, avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving. Put down your phone.

Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

When you see these situations, slow down and if possible move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.

Travel tips from AAA:

Apply for TSA Precheck to avoid long security lines at packed airports.

Need a passport fast? RushMyPassport provides expedited services and discounts for AAA members. This past May, they handled more than 1,100 applications from AAA members, compared to just 73 applications in May of last year.

If you’re planning to drive abroad, keep in mind some countries require International Driving Permits.

Protect your travel expenses with travel insurance.