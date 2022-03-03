Which Minecraft plush is best?

Minecraft may be known for its blocky and pixelated art style, but it also features some cute characters and creatures. Whether it’s the docile pigs and sheep or a trusty canine companion, each of the animals have a charm about them, despite only being represented by a few pixels. Now you can own a plush of those animals.

If you want the best Minecraft plush, we recommend getting Minecraft Baby Cow Plush. This is a cute plush of a brown baby cow from the Minecraft game, and balances a faithful recreation with a soft and plushy interpretation.

What to know before you buy a Minecraft plush

The world of Minecraft

Minecraft is a popular video game that combines a pixelated, blocky art style with an open-world sandbox. The primary means of interaction are through mining materials (from wood to coal to iron), and crafting different weapons, tools and other items. There is no goal or story to Minecraft; instead you are given free reign to make your own adventure, whether it’s to build a giant castle or to explore the world around you. There are dangers to avoid at night, such as Creepers which blow up if you get too close, or the Enderman, which moves around while you’re not looking, but will kill you if you stare directly at it.

Stitched vs. attached elements

Plush toys are usually made with one of two methods: attached, meaning certain parts are separate and then sewn on (such as buttons or eyes), or stitched, which means that they are sewn to be a seamless part of the plush toy. Attached elements are common for manufacturers trying to save money, but they can pose choking hazards to pets and infants if they come apart. We always recommend finding stitched elements whenever possible.

Different fill material

Plush toys are filled in different ways. Perhaps the most common is to stuff the material with beads, feathers or poly fill. Poly fill tends to be the most common of the three, as it is cost-effective, soft and lightweight, making it ideal for use in various toys. Bead stuffing can make the plush seem more stiff and rigid.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft plush

Minecraft designs

Minecraft features a cast of unique characters and creatures, despite only using a few pixels to portray them. They are recognizable by their color palette, the placement of the pixels, and of course, the blocky style. While translating it into a plush can be difficult, the official plush toys have shown that it can be done in an adorable way. Make sure that the plush you are getting resembles both the advertised picture and the game version, especially if you are getting it as a gift.

Soft to the touch

Plush toys are supposed to be soft, both in the outer material and the filling. That’s why it’s so important to find plush toys that use the right materials, both inside and outside. Children and pets will likely be around the plush toy, so it’s not just a matter of comfort, but of safety as well. We recommend looking for plush fabric and poly-fill stuffing.

Size

Plush toys come in a variety of shapes and sizes. While you are free to purchase any sized toy that you want, for plush, we recommend going big whenever possible. There are a couple small ones that make for great display pieces, but if you or the recipient is planning on cuddling or sleeping with the toys, then the bigger the plush, the better.

How much you can expect to spend on Minecraft plush

Minecraft plush toys start at around $12. They can reach up to $30 for sets or for more popular plush toys.

Minecraft plush FAQ

Does the plush dog have a collar?

A. Many people looking at the plush dog may want the red collar, which is a symbol of a tamed dog in the game. Unfortunately, the plush version does not come with a collar and remains untamed.

Do the plush toys come in an official box?

A. Most of the official plush toys will not come in a box. Rather, they will have a tag with the official Minecraft logo on it.

What’s the best Minecraft plush to buy?

Top Minecraft plush

Minecraft Baby Cow Plush

What you need to know: The baby cow is one of the cutest creatures in the game.

What you’ll love: This plush is extremely soft, can stand up straight and looks just like the in-game version.

What you should consider: The baby cow is very small and even at the reported 7 inches, it feels a lot shorter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Minecraft plush for the money

Minecraft 7 Plush Enderman & Creeper Set Of 2

What you need to know: This pack comes with two enemies in the game: the Enderman and the Creeper.

What you’ll love: This is a great value for someone looking to collect multiple creatures from the game.

What you should consider: The Creeper does not look much like the in-game version, and the Enderman is not as child-friendly and even looks a little scary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JINX Minecraft Happy Explorer Untamed Wolf Plush Stuffed Toy

What you need to know: Everyone loves the loyal dogs in Minecraft, and now you can have your own plush Minecraft dog.

What you’ll love: He stands 5 inches tall and features soft polyester Velboa fibers.

What you should consider: It would have been nicer to have this plush in a larger size to cuddle with, and it is more for a small child than a young adult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

