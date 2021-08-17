The best kids’ table and chair set

If your child gets frustrated when their crayons or glue sticks roll off the table, opt for a table and chair set with raised edges to ensure all your supplies stay put.

Which table and chair set is best for kids?

Whether it’s for their art projects, playtime or mealtime, every kid needs their own space. In a world where everything is too big or too tall, kids will love a table set to call their own.

When it comes to choosing the perfect table and chair set for your family, the Melissa & Doug Wooden Table and Chairs Set, which is durable and comes in various neutral colors, is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a table and chair set for kids

Before buying a kids’ table and chair set, here are a few things to consider.

Material

One of the most important factor to think about is the material of the set. The material used can affect its durability, comfort and ease of cleaning.

Wood is the most durable material for a kids’ table and chair set. It can withstand a lot of weight and whatever creative activity your child enjoys. While some woods are soft and prone to scratching or denting, they can also be sanded down and repainted or repurposed if needed. However, because of these features, wood tables also tend to be the most expensive option.

is the most durable material for a kids’ table and chair set. It can withstand a lot of weight and whatever creative activity your child enjoys. While some woods are soft and prone to scratching or denting, they can also be sanded down and repainted or repurposed if needed. However, because of these features, wood tables also tend to be the most expensive option. Plastic is the most common material used in sets. It’s easy to keep clean and wipe away any marker or food stains. Plastic is also lightweight and easy to move around. One downside of plastic is its potential lack of durability. If children are too rough or an item is too heavy, the plastic could warp or crack.

is the most common material used in sets. It’s easy to keep clean and wipe away any marker or food stains. Plastic is also lightweight and easy to move around. One downside of plastic is its potential lack of durability. If children are too rough or an item is too heavy, the plastic could warp or crack. Metal is another common material you’ll find in kids’ table and chair sets. Some may even be portable and fold down for easy storage and transport. Metal folding sets may rust and not be the safest for young children to use unattended.

Space

It’s essential to consider the amount of space available in your home before buying a table and chair set. If you have one child and limited space, a small table that only includes one chair would be appropriate. For those with multiple children, a larger table with multiple chairs is a good choice.

What to look for in a quality kids’ table and chair set

Here are some features to look for when buying a kids’ table and chair set.

Versatility and storage

Kids have an abundance of stuff, whether it be art supplies, toys, books or games. Some tables come with built-in storage, making it easier to keep this area tidy. Storage areas also help kids reach their art supplies or books without any additional help. Some table sets even come equipped with a hidden LEGO or train table.

Color

Do you want a fun, colorful table and chair set for your playroom? A variety of style options, from bright colors to patterns, are available. If you’re putting the table in your living room, you might want a neutral color to blend into the rest of your furniture.

Chair type

The seating included in kids’ sets usually either comes as a chair or a stool. Stools are less likely to tip over and are great for saving space since you can push them underneath the table. However, chairs with a back make it easier for children to stay seated.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ table and chair set

Kids’ table and chair sets start at $25 and go up to $250. Price varies depending on the number of chairs included, material and size.

Kids’ table and chair set FAQ

What size table do I need for my toddler?

Kids’ table and chair sets usually accommodate one of two main groups— toddlers from ages one to three, or young children from ages three to eight. All sets should have age recommendations and weight limits to ensure your child will be comfortable.

Can my kids’ table and chair set be used outside?

Most kids’ table and chair sets should be kept indoors unless the manufacturer specifically states that it can be used outside. Look for durable, weather-proof versions if you plan to use the set outside.

What’s the best kids’ table and chair set to buy?

Top kids’ table and chair set

Melissa & Doug Wooden Table and Chairs

What you need to know: This perfectly sized kids’ table and chairs set is sturdy enough to handle any creative activity.

What you’ll love: Since its made of solid wood, you can count on this set to last for years. The chairs can hold up to 150 pounds, and the set comes in grey, white or blonde.

What you should consider: While it’s the ideal size for children ages three to six, children may outgrow this table quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top kids’ table and chair set for the money

Humble Crew 2-in-1 Building Blocks Table and Chairs

What you need to know: Not only is this table set affordable, but it’s also versatile and can accommodate a variety of activities.

What you’ll love: You can use it either as a solid surface or remove the tabletop to use the building block table and center storage area. The colorful design is fun for any playroom, and the lightweight plastic is easy to clean.

What you should consider: Since this set is made of plastic, it could crack or collapse after prolonged use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Humble Crew Lightweight Multi-Colored Plastic Table Set

What you need to know: Lightweight and easy to clean, this table set is ideal for kids ages three to five.

What you’ll love: Its snap-together assembly makes this set durable and easy to wipe down. Non-slip grip pads on the bottom of chair legs keep kids from slipping around, and the bright colors are fun for all ages.

What you should consider: There’s no organization system or storage in this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

