Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean an end to the savings. There are still deals to be found on the products you need and love. To help you shop post-Prime Day, our team sought out popular items at great prices that you can add to your cart and save on right now.
Last updated on July 13, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT
Featured deals
Looking for popular products at unbeatable savings? These are our favorite items you can still score solid discounts on.
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- SoundAsleep Luxury Queen Air Mattress 32% OFF
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 22% OFF
- Braun Electric Razor for Men 20% OFF
- Duracell AA Batteries 11% OFF + 25% COUPON
- Callaway Golf Rangefinder 33% OFF
- Kakamelon Blue Bubble Gun 19% OFF
- AquaChek Pool and Spa Test Strips 17% OFF
- Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids 18% OFF
- Casper Dog Bed 20% OFF
- Vistop Extra-Large Foldable Dog Pool 24% OFF
Beauty and hair care deals
Just because Prime Day is over doesn’t mean you can’t find amazing savings on your favorite beauty and hair care products. We found items to help you look your best, from makeup removers to hair styling tools. The savings are still worth noting, even though Prime Day has passed.
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer 6% OFF
- Slice Micro Ceramic Blade 27% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-Inch Curling Iron 14% OFF
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF
- Revlon Compact Emery Board 17% OFF
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 35% OFF
- BTYMS 4-Piece Shower Loofahs 17% OFF
Kitchen appliance and gadget deals
Kitchen items are always popular during Prime Day. However, the days that follow the sales extravaganza are still ideal for finding unexpected deals. Everything from versatile small appliances to basic useful gadgets can be had at discounted prices.
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 16% OFF
- ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer 24% OFF
- Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set 32% OFF
- Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan 9% OFF
- Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener 25% OFF
- SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner 7% OFF
- Kuhn Rikon Master Opener for Cans, Bottles and Jars 11% OFF
- Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 5% OFF
Home and furniture deals
Are you in the market for a new mattress? Or do you need a new desk or a few accent pieces? It’s not too late to find items for every room of your home at nice discounts.
- Gorilla Grip Soft Chenille Bathmat 20% OFF
- Pipishell Slim Bathroom Cart 25% OFF
- King Koil Luxury Air Mattress, Queen 12% OFF
- Best Price Mattress 6-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress 13% OFF
- Sorbus Floating Shelves 29% OFF
- Zinus Dachelle Upholstered Platform Bed Frame 17% OFF
- NeuType Wall-Mounted Mirror 33% OFF
- Home-It Mop and Broom Holder 23% OFF
Outdoor living space deals
It’s the time of year to get outside and enjoy your porch, patio or yard. Any of these popular products still on sale will make spending time outdoors even better.
- Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa 20% OFF
- Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table 18% OFF
- Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Sectional Set 22% OFF
- Greenworks 1,500 PSI Pressure Washer 12% OFF
Toy deals
It’s never too early to think about shopping for toys for the 2023 holiday season. Although many popular toys were discounted during Prime Day, there are still deals to be found on the items that are likely to be on the wish lists of the kiddos in your life.
- The Original Slinky 28% OFF
- Nerf Vortex Ultra Grip Football 35% OFF
- Lego Technic Monster Jam Megalodon Set 14% OFF
- Monopoly Board Game 9% OFF
- Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! 35% OFF
- Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Tub Set 28% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set 32% OFF
- Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Ring 31% OFF
- Fisher-Price Baby Crawling Toy Poppity Pop Turtle 25% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Controller 30% OFF
- Lego City Rocket Launch Center 16% OFF
- Lego Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set 8% OFF
- Mega Bloks Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys 20% OFF
- Bluey 12-Inch Talking Bingo Plush 30% OFF
- Mattel Jurassic World Lost World Jurassic Park Concavenator 25% OFF
- Disney Doorables Squish’Alots Series 1 30% OFF
- Disney Princess Moana 34% OFF
- Barbie Chelsea Pet Vet Playset 35% OFF + $3 COUPON
- Barbie Toy Car 30% OFF
Laptop, TV and tech deals
Laptops, computer accessories and TVs — after Prime Day is over, these items are often still available at discounted prices. This broad category also includes streaming devices, headphones, smart speakers and more.
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop 10% OFF
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Laptop 13% OFF
- HP Pavilion 15 23% OFF
- Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard 16% OFF
- CyberPower BRG1500AVR Backup Power System 26% OFF
- Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF
- Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF
- Tile Pro (2022) 10% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 65-Inch 4K Fire TV 25% OFF
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air 25% OFF
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack 5% OFF
- Apple Pencil (1st Gen) 20% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 21% OFF
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Curved UHD Smart TV 17% OFF
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD Gaming M.2 Internal SSD 7% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 16% OFF
Gaming deals
If you were too caught up enjoying your favorite games to take advantage of Prime Day deals, not to worry. There’s still time to find gaming essentials at prices that impress. Headsets, graphics cards and other accessories are just some of the items that pop up on sale after the big event.
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 8% OFF
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset 21% OFF
- XFX Speedster RX 6650XT 8GB Graphics Card 37% OFF
- Xbox Official Wireless Headset 20% OFF
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 42% OFF
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse 40% OFF
