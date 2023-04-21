Which Adidas indoor soccer shoes are best?

Indoor soccer is more fast-paced than traditional soccer and is usually played on an artificial surface, so regular outdoor cleats won’t cut it. Indoor soccer shoes are similar to cleats but are designed to deliver elite performance on turf and hardwood.

Adidas is a top brand to consider if you’re looking for high-quality indoor shoes. For example, the Adidas Predator Freak .3 Laceless Indoor Soccer Shoes are popular thanks to their comfortable fit, laceless design and micro-fabric textured upper that enhances ball control.

What to know before you buy Adidas indoor soccer shoes

Size

If you want to perform at your best, it’s crucial to wear the correct size shoes. If your shoes are too big or small, they can feel awkward, cause soreness and lead to injury. You also want your shoes to be comfortable, consider your foot shape before buying. Many Adidas soccer shoes have a narrow build, so those with wide feet may find them uncomfortable. However, some have a wide-fit option for those looking for extra room on the sides.

Ankle height

As with traditional soccer cleats, indoor soccer shoes come in low-cut and mid-cut styles. Low-cut shoes are more lightweight and offer more flexibility, making them ideal for speedy wing players and forwards. However, they don’t provide as much ankle support as mid-cut shoes, which are ideal for defensive-minded players who want more stability.

Surface

Indoor soccer shoes are ideal for artificial grass and turf surfaces, but not outdoor ones. You can wear indoor soccer shoes to play outdoors on grass, but they don’t provide enough traction, so it may affect your play.

Sometimes indoor soccer is played on hardwood, so your shoes don’t need rubber nubs for traction. If you play on hardwood, shoes with a flat, non-marking rubber outsole are adequate.

What to look for in quality Adidas indoor soccer shoes

Upper

The upper is usually made of synthetic leather for durability and protection. It’s designed to be lightweight and stiff enough so players can get enough power behind their shots. The best Adidas soccer shoes have uppers with micro-fabric textures along the toe and in-step that enhance ball control and give players more precision on powerful shots.

Strike zone

Asymmetrical laces or shoes with a laceless design maximize the ideal strike-zone surface area, making it easier for players to execute precision shots. Targeted top stitching provides a smoother touch when dribbling or passing.

Color

As with most athletic shoes, indoor soccer shoes come in many colors. Choosing something that suits your preference and style can help boost your confidence and, consequently, the quality of your performance. Also, it’s best to match with your uniform so that it’s easier for your teammates to locate you.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas indoor soccer shoes

They’re generally cheaper than cleats, and you can find a solid pair for $40-$70. However, if you want something made with more durable materials and advanced technology, expect to pay up to $120.

Adidas indoor soccer shoes FAQ

Is authentic leather better than synthetic leather?

A. Authentic leather is more durable than synthetic leather, but it’s also heavier, more expensive and harder to clean and maintain.

Are laceless shoes better than those with laces?

A. It’s a matter of preference. Laceless shoes are easier to put on and offer a larger strike zone, which is helpful if you want more control and power behind your shots. However, laced boots are better if you want to be able to adjust the fit on a whim.

What are the best Adidas indoor soccer shoes to buy?

Top Adidas indoor soccer shoes

Adidas X Speedportal Messi .3 Indoor Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: An inspired design that will hold up to high-quality play in both pro and amateur leagues.

What you’ll love: The open-mesh design remains breathable while also providing a precise feel and control over every touch of the ball. Utilizes a heel lock system to keep your feet from sliding inside the shoe during high-speed pivots. Feels incredibly light when on foot.

What you should consider: While many players love the benefit of the heel lock system, it may make it harder to slip the shoe on.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas indoor soccer shoes for the money

Top Sala Competition Indoor Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes provide high-performance quality for both experts and newcomers alike.

What you’ll love: Made from a mixture of leather and suede allowing the user to trap the ball with a light touch while also maintaining durability for seasons to come. The outsole is made from grippy rubber materials so that you can maintain your footing during every pivot.

What you should consider: While the mid-width feels great for most players, it may cause a bit of a strain if you have wider feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: These are as stylish as they are functional, and ideal for all indoor surfaces.

What you’ll love: They have a durable synthetic leather upper and a suede overlay for increased resistance and protection. The ethylene-vinyl acetate foam insole provides added comfort, and the non-marking rubber outsole gives players sufficient traction on indoor surfaces. Also, they come in black and white.

What you should consider: The suede upper can get dirty quickly and is difficult to clean. And some customers complained that the upper didn’t cover enough of the top of the foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews.

