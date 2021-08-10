Football gloves provide an improved grip of about 20% over the skin on the hand, according to an MIT study.

Which football gloves are best?

Football gloves have become almost as synonymous with the game as cheerleaders and touchdown dances. The majority of players will choose to wear these gloves because they provide extra grip on the ball compared to the bare skin on the hand. Some gloves even have a bit of padded protection.

You will want a snug fit in the football gloves, and they should be thin enough in the palm to almost feel like a second skin. The quality of the grip and design of the overall glove can vary, giving players plenty of options when searching for the right glove for their position and skill level.

To learn more about football gloves, continue reading our buying guide. We recommend the Nike Vapor Jet 5.0 Football Gloves, which stand out for their excellent grip and durability.

What to know before you buy football gloves

When looking for the right pair of football gloves, think about what position the player will be playing, as well as the experience level of the player.

Position

Although a player at any position on offense or defense may wear football gloves, not all of them do. Players who often carry or catch the ball, such as wide receivers, defensive backs, and running backs, nearly always wear gloves.

Players at positions primarily involved in blocking and tackling, like linemen and linebackers, may want a glove with a bit of padding and less of a textured palm for grip. These positions rarely handle the ball.

Quarterbacks don’t typically wear football gloves, although a quarterback who runs the ball more than he passes may want gloves with moderate grip.

Experience level

Football gloves can be expensive. If you have a young player who’s just starting in the game, expensive gloves are probably overkill. Additionally, leagues with very young players rarely pass the ball, so high-end gloves with maximum grip probably aren’t necessary. Players at this skill level should focus more on proper ball-handling techniques than counting on gloves to provide a grip.

If the player sticks with the game of football, purchasing more expensive gloves may be a worthwhile investment as they start to play at higher levels.

Wrist strap and sizes

Multiple sizes of gloves are available, so there’s no reason not to find the perfect fit. Many gloves will include a Velcro strap at the wrist that further tightens the glove.

What to look for in quality football gloves

Here are some of the most important features to consider when shopping for football gloves:

Grip materials

The effectiveness of the grip of the gloves is a key element among experienced players. All football gloves will have a bit of grip to them, but the level of grip varies from model to model.

Style

Some players care primarily about the style and color pattern of the gloves. You can find almost any color variation in these gloves. Big brand names tend to offer the largest number of stylish patterns.

Weather resistance

Because football season starts in late summer and can extend into early winter, players may experience a variety of weather during practice and games. You may want thinner, breathable gloves for hot weather and slightly thicker gloves for cold weather. However, for those players who handle the ball, gloves that are too thick can be a hindrance.

How much you can expect to spend on football gloves

Football gloves are always sold as a pair. Gloves from lesser-known brand names will typically cost $10-$30, while brand-name gloves may cost $20-$50. Gloves with higher-quality grip materials will have a cost at the higher end of the price range.

Football gloves FAQ

Are football gloves worn for warmth?

A. Not really. They are warmer than bare skin, but the material is so thin that it doesn’t give you much protection against the cold.

Can I wash football gloves?

A. Yes. You usually can wash them in cold water to clean them. Washing them occasionally seems to help them maintain their grip for a longer period.

What are the best football gloves to buy?

Top football gloves

Nike’s Vapor Jet 5.0

Our take: Offers an above-average level of durability, breathability, and grip, all in an extensive collection of colors and patterns.

What we like: Flexibility in the fingers of the gloves is outstanding. Has extra fabric strength in common stress areas.

What we dislike: This is an expensive pair of gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top football gloves for the money

Seibertron’s Pro 3.0 Elite

Our take: Gloves with design patterns that show off the player’s sense of style, yet they’re offered at a reasonable price point.

What we like: Sizes for both kids and adults. Regardless of the weather, these gloves don’t lose their effectiveness.

What we dislike: No color options other than black and white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grip Boost’s Stealth Pro Elite

Our take: Has a patented material in the palm of the gloves to provide a high level of grip.

What we like: Offers a personalization option. You’ll find many sizes to deliver the perfect fit for kids and adults.

What we dislike: May not be as durable as some other pairs of gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

