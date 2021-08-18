Best dip station

Dips aren’t as easy as they look. They take lots of practice and upper-body strength, so don’t get discouraged if you’re not breezing through them right away.

Which dip station is best?

One of the simplest and most effective pieces of home workout equipment is the dip station. This relatively compact device allows for an effective upper body and core workout through dips, holds, and inverted pull-ups. As you lower and raise your body, you’re toning and strengthening your biceps, triceps, chest, and shoulders.

Dip stations should be strong enough to support your weight while stable enough to stay in one spot. Some dip stations allow for more diverse workouts, while others, like our top pick, AmazonBasics’ Dip Fitness Bar, offer simplicity and strength. Our guide explains why dip stations may be worth your investment.

Considerations when choosing a dip station

Weight capacity

The ability to support your weight is arguably the most important aspect of an effective dip station. Weight limits inform the durability and construction of a dip station as well. Those with lower limits — anywhere from 200 to 300 pounds — may move around too easily or wear down over time. Consider not only your current weight but also whether you plan to incorporate any accessories, like weighted vests.

Stability

It’s important both for the effectiveness of a dip station as well as your safety that the unit doesn’t move when in use. Most dip stations come with rubber grips to adhere to the floor. Your center of gravity changes while using the dip station, and if you’re adjusting your position, you may even tend toward one side, so be sure the unit doesn’t move or yield.

Base

The base of the dip station can vary or not exist at all.

Two-piece: With two-piece dip stations, you can rearrange the base to stagger or alter the positioning of the handlebars. These target different muscles and allow for slight variations of exercises. However, this design offers less stability and durability since pieces come apart.

With two-piece dip stations, you can rearrange the base to stagger or alter the positioning of the handlebars. These target different muscles and allow for slight variations of exercises. However, this design offers less stability and durability since pieces come apart. One-piece: Dip stations with a solid, one-piece base offer better stability and a higher weight capacity than a two-piece option, though this limits the amount and variety of exercises.

Dip stations with a solid, one-piece base offer better stability and a higher weight capacity than a two-piece option, though this limits the amount and variety of exercises. Wall-mounted: Some dip stations have no base, and instead can be mounted to the wall. These are best served for commercial use or those with a designated home gym space as they require proper installation and are designed to be set in place for some time.

Space

While dip stations aren’t particularly large, they can take up a decent amount of space. You want a comfortable workout space as well as a convenient storage area for the dip station.

Features of a great dip station

Adjustability

Some dip stations let the user adjust the height and even the width of the unit. This caters to larger individuals while also allowing different exercises to be performed.

Grips

The positioning of grips can slightly alter the exercise, meaning you can target different muscles. Some dip stations may add grips at the base so you can perform incline push-ups.

Dip station price

Most quality dip stations range in price between $50-$80. These should accommodate most users and goals through a variety of workouts. More expensive models may feature more grips and higher weight limits.

Dip station FAQ

Q. Are dip stations safe to use?

A. Like any exercise, especially those done at home, it’s important to adhere to proper form to avoid injury. What’s more, stretch before and after working out, and incorporate rest days to allow your body to recover. Pushing yourself too hard too quickly can result in more harm than good.

Q. What are the benefits of dip stations?

A. Dip stations provide toning and strengthening exercises for your upper body, particularly your triceps, shoulders, and back. These workouts can be especially intense if you’re just starting off. Variations allow you to target your core as well.

Dip stations we recommend

Best of the best dip station

AmazonBasics’ Dip Fitness Bar

Our take: Simple and strong dip station offering stability, durability, and comfort.

What we like: Smartly designed dip station that grips to the floor, features a high weight limit, and is soft on the hands. Lightweight and easy to transport and store.

What we dislike: Requires the purchase of accessories to add more exercises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck dip station

ProsourceFit’s Dip Stand Station

Our take: Versatile and adjustable two-piece base dip station for simple exercises and convenient storage.

What we like: Toggle height and width to your needs. Base adjusts to alter exercises. Low price. Offered in different colors.

What we dislike: Some stability concerns with its two-piece base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dip station worth checking out

Fuel Pureformance’s Deluxe Dip Station

Our take: Durable construction and versatile design make this an impressive and pricey fitness investment.

What we like: Grip position and included rings allow for more varied exercises. Pads offer comfort. Steel resists rust and should last a long time.

What we dislike: Price is higher than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.