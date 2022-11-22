Duck boots aren’t just for walking or hiking in the rain and snow. They can keep your feet dry when commuting to school or work, too.

What are the best duck boots for women?

In cold, wet weather, there are few things worse than walking through puddles or snow and winding up with soggy feet. That’s why finding the right footwear for winter weather is essential.

You can find plenty of winter boots, but if you want truly waterproof shoes, duck boots are the way to go, especially if you plan to be active outdoors this winter.

If you want to keep your feet dry and comfortable all winter, here are the best women’s duck boots for every price point.

What are duck boots?

If you’re not sure how duck boots differ from other winter boots, it helps to understand their origins. The shoes started as hunting boots designed to keep the feet warm and dry when active outdoors. They have a waterproof construction (hence them being called duck boots) with a rubber section across the toes and top of the foot and a leather upper to prevent rain and snow from getting inside and wetting your socks.

Most duck boots hit at the ankle, but you can find some longer pairs that hit at mid-calf. Many pairs feature laces, but you can find some duck boots in a pull-on style. They all have a rubber sole that provides effective traction in slick conditions, though.

While duck boots are traditionally used for rain, some pairs are lined with flannel or other materials to provide warmth, making them ideal for snow. In fact, many people actually prefer them to traditional snow boots because they are lightweight and more comfortable to wear.

Best duck boots for women

Under $50

Chenghe Women’s Winter Duck Boots

These duck boots have a classic lace-up style and a waterproof rubber toe. The round toe shape also prevents squeezing and pinching, so they’re comfortable enough to wear all day. They’re lined with plush cotton, too, to help keep your feet warm.

Sold by Amazon

Dream Pairs Women’s Mid-Calf Waterproof Snow Boots

These snow boots have a water-resistant membrane and coating that keeps them waterproof in up to 2.2 inches of rain or snow. They also have a plush faux fur lining for added warmth and a textured rubber outsole that provides excellent traction in snowy or icy conditions. You can choose from six colors, too.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica Women’s Duck Boots

With a vegan leather upper and waterproof toe, these duck boots are ideal for many outdoor activities, including hiking. They have a lace-up design that lets you customize the fit for greater comfort. The rubber sole also offers sure footing in wintery weather.

Sold by Amazon

DKSUKO Women’s Winter Duck Boots

These non-slip, waterproof boots have a rubber sole that offers superior grip as you move. The rubber exterior is easy to clean, while the thermal insulation keeps your feet warm and comfortable in cold winter weather. The classic round toe also makes the fit more comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

London Fog Women’s Winley Duck Boot

These classic duck boots are ideal for everyday wear in cold, rainy weather. They have a memory foam footbed to provide cushioned support and a cozy fleece lining to keep your feet warm. They’re available in nine colors, too.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

STQ Women’s Winter Duck Boots

These duck boots have a soft fabric upper that comes with a comfortable, waterproof shell to keep your feet dry. The boot shaft folds down, so you can adjust the look depending on what you’re wearing. The rugged TPR sole also offers excellent traction.

Sold by Amazon

DKSUKO Women’s Pull-On Duck Boots

If you aren’t a fan of lace-up boots, this pull-on style is for you. It features elastic panels in the upper to ensure a comfortable fit and a loop at the back that makes it easier to get them on and off. The lower is made of high-quality rubber that’s not only waterproof but highly durable.

Sold by Amazon

From $50-$100

JBU by Jambu Women’s Windsor Waterproof Mid-Calf Boot

With their waterproof construction and faux fur lining, these duck boots are perfect for winter. They have removable EVA insoles that conform to your feet to provide maximum cushioning and support. They’ve also earned approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Sold by Amazon

Skechers Women’s Pond-Lil-Puddles Mid Quilted Lace Up Duck Boot

These classic duck boots have a seam-sealed rubber shell upper, so they’re fully waterproof. The memory foam insoles provide top-notch support, while the fabric-insulated shaft keeps your feet warm. The soft wool fabric at the top is also treated with a stain- and water-resistant coating to keep them clean and dry.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Snow Boot

These duck boots feature a 100% leather upper and a rubber bottom to keep your feet dry. While they have a lace closure at the front for a secure fit, they also have a side zipper to make them easier to get on and off. The sturdy rubber soles provide effective traction, too.

Sold by Amazon

JBU Women’s Maplewood Casual Duck Boot

These water-resistant lace-up boots have a shiny upper that helps them stand out from other duck boots. They also have a contoured EVA insole that provides comfortable support for your feet all day. These shoes are vegan-friendly, too. These are currently on sale at a deep discount.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

The North Face Women’s Shellista IV Shorty Waterproof Boot

With a seam-sealed, full-grain leather upper, these versatile boots are fully waterproof. They also have a removable inner bootie that provides insulation and can even be worn indoors as a slipper. They have a high-traction sole to keep you from slipping and sliding in inclement weather, too.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Backcountry

$100 and up

Sorel Women’s Slimpack III Waterproof Duck Boots

These duck boots are perfectly designed for snow and winter weather with seam-sealed, waterproof construction. They’re made of a high-quality combination of full-grain leather and suede and even feature a microfleece lining for added warmth. They also have EVA footbeds that keep your feet supported all day.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

UGG Hapsburg Duck Boots

If you’re looking for a more fashionable pair of duck boots, these are the shoes for you. They feature classic duck boot styling, including a round rubber toe and leather upper. The seam-sealed construction and gusseted tongue keep them fully waterproof, too. They also have an inner ankle zipper, so you can quickly get them on and off.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Rainah Duck Booties

These duck boots have a classic look, but they’re also outfitted with a cozy faux-shearling trim to make them ideal for chilly weather. They have a lace-up closure that makes it easy to achieve a secure fit and a round toe for greater comfort. They’re available in six colors, too. These are currently offered at 50% off.

Sold by Macy’s

Wolverine Women’s Torrent Waterproof Boot

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, these waterproof duck boots are a perfect choice. They have a full-grain leather upper and a vulcanized rubber toe to keep your feet dry no matter how wet it gets. They also have a fleece lining for added warmth and mesh panels that wick away moisture for breathability.

Sold by Amazon

