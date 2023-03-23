Which dog itch spray is best?

Dogs itch just like we do, often for all the same reasons, such as seasonal allergies and bug bites. However, it isn’t easy for them to resist the urge to scratch, and they can’t get quick relief on their own.

Dog itch sprays, such as the Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot and Itch Relief Medicated Spray, are the best way to soothe our furry friends. It features an effective pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory formula.

What to know before you buy a dog itch spray

Dog’s age and other pets

Many dog itch sprays work well for dogs of any age. However, some sprays aren’t safe for puppies. Always triple-check that the spray you’re buying is safe for use on your dog. Also, if you have other pets in your home, make sure the spray is safe for multiple animal types in case they come into close contact.

Size

Most dog itch sprays come in 8-ounce bottles, but this may vary. An 8-ounce bottle is typically enough to treat one dog daily for roughly one month. Make sure to stock up in the spring and summer so your dog doesn’t have to suffer through the warmer months.

Application instructions

Dog itch sprays vary in application methods. Some only require you use them once a day for minor itching, while others may require application up to three times a day.

When buying a spray, make sure you follow the instructions to the letter. For example, if you work for most of the day, ensure you only need to use the spray once a day or in the morning and at night.

What to look for in a quality dog itch spray

Extra effects

All itch sprays work to soothe irritated skin in some manner, but many have additional effects as well. Some of the most common are anti-inflammation, anti-fungal and wound cleaning and healing.

Scent

The best dog itch sprays have no scents or fragrances added, though they may have a natural scent based on their ingredients. Added fragrances are likely to cause extra irritation for your dog. Check the ingredient list for any added fragrances or scents to ensure you don’t worsen your dog’s condition.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog itch spray

Most sprays cost around $10-$15. Since they cost less than most other pet-related expenses, and are all relatively the same size, you can afford to focus more on quality over quantity.

Dog itch spray FAQ

What will cause my dog to itch?

A. There are many reasons your dog may be itching, but here are some of the most common.

Allergies such as seasonal pollens or food. Your veterinarian may be able to test your dog for allergies to identify the specific allergen if you can’t find it yourself.

such as seasonal pollens or food. Your veterinarian may be able to test your dog for allergies to identify the specific allergen if you can’t find it yourself. Parasites , namely ticks, fleas and mites. Ticks are easy to spot when engorged, but fleas and mites can be too small to see.

, namely ticks, fleas and mites. Ticks are easy to spot when engorged, but fleas and mites can be too small to see. Injury or infection can irritate your dog’s skin, primarily around their eyes and inside their ears. If you notice them itching this consistently, take them to a veterinarian to check for infection.

can irritate your dog’s skin, primarily around their eyes and inside their ears. If you notice them itching this consistently, take them to a veterinarian to check for infection. Anxiety or boredom may cause your dog to itch, acting as a nervous habit that damages their coat and skin over time.

may cause your dog to itch, acting as a nervous habit that damages their coat and skin over time. Dry skin is especially common in the wintertime.

What is a hot spot?

A. A hot spot is damaged skin caused by excessive itching. It can be a mild, sore red welt or an intense, bleeding and pus-filled gash. If left untreated, they can become severely infected. If you suspect a hot spot is forming, take your dog to the vet immediately.

Do I need a prescription for a dog itch relief spray?

A. You might need one for an extra-strength spray to treat severe itches and hot spots. But generally speaking, no. That said, if you want to treat the cause as well as the symptoms, you should take your dog to your veterinarian to diagnose the issue.

What’s the best dog itch spray to buy?

Top dog itch spray

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot and Itch Relief Medicated Spray

What you need to know: This tackles itchy skin and helps heal hot spots.

What you’ll love: Itch relief comes fast with this spray, soothing minor irritation and healing some of the worst hot spots. You can use it on dogs and cats 12 weeks old and up. It won’t affect or remove any topical flea and tick treatments.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported needing more treatments over a longer period to see effective results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog itch spray for the money

Burt’s Bees for Dogs Itch Soothing Shampoo and Spray

What you need to know: This budget spray is excellent for treating itches before they turn into a hot spot.

What you’ll love: It soothes, cleans and softens itchy skin. There are no fragrances, sulfates, colorants or harsh chemicals in this all-natural formula, plus its pH balanced. It also comes in shampoo form for deeper cleaning and itch relief.

What you should consider: A few customers found it didn’t relieve their dog’s itchiness as well as it should. Others were disappointed at the lack of a natural fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Curaseb Hot Spot Treatment for Dogs and Cats

What you need to know: This spray covers a wide range of issues that cause itching.

What you’ll love: Ingredients include aloe vera, vitamin E and hydrocortisone and it has a refreshing cucumber-melon scent.

What you should consider: Some purchasers found the scent to be too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

