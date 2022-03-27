Which tropical fish food is best?

Tropical fish make a colorful addition to any home, but as with any pet, they have their own nutritional needs. Tropical fish may sound exotic, but in reality, tropical fish are some of the most commonly kept fish. Some tropical fish that you may recognize include betta fish, guppies and platys.

When it comes to feeding your tropical little friends, our top pick is Fluval Color Enhancing Flakes due to its premium quality at an affordable price.

What to know before you buy tropical fish food

Types

Tropical fish food can come in a variety of forms, with the most common types being pellets or flakes. Pellets are great for bottom-feeders as they are designed to sink to the bottom of the tank quickly whereas flakes are designed to do the opposite. Flakes will remain on the surface for a longer amount of time, allowing fish that like to feed at the surface of the water to have their fill.

Needs for your fish

As mentioned above, different types of tropical fish food are designed with the needs of different fish in mind. When choosing what to feed your tropical fish, do some research on what type of food is good for them. This will help keep your fish happy and healthy.

Some tropical fish even have food that is designed specifically for them, such as betta fish. Take this into account before selecting a food for your fish.

How often to feed tropical fish

As with anything, when it comes to fishkeeping, you’ll have to research the needs of your specific fish. Most tropical fish can eat at least once a day, but in a planted tank with a developed ecosystem, you shouldn’t have to feed your fish daily. A good rule of thumb is to feed your fish every other day.

What to look for in a quality tropical fish food

Ingredients

When shopping for tropical fish food, always look at the ingredients before you buy. If most of the ingredients seem foreign to you, chances are that it isn’t of the best quality.

Another thing to look out for is wheat or other grains being a key ingredient. Tropical fish can’t process carbohydrates very well so feeding them an excess of grains may result in fish disease or casualty.

Color enhancing

The main draw to tropical fish are their stunning colors and playful personalities, so why not feed them something that brings out their best? There are several different tropical fish foods that you can buy online that are designed to make tropical fish even more colorful, vibrant and playful than before.

Food that does what it’s supposed to

Tanks can often get messy at feeding time if the food that you’ve bought doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do. Look for food that dissolves easily, firstly, and then monitor how the fish react to it at feeding time.

If you’re using pellets, make sure that they’re sinking to the bottom. If you’re using flakes, make sure that they float long enough to feed the surface-feeders. Also, it’s a good idea to monitor the tank’s filtration system for a few weeks after switching to a new fish food to ensure that the food isn’t getting caught in the filter.

How much you can expect to spend on tropical fish food

Tropical fish food can range anywhere from $5-$25 depending on the type of food, quantity and brand.

Tropical fish food FAQ

What do I do if the fish food is clogging my filter?

A. There are two possible situations in which this could happen. If you are overfeeding your fish, the excess food will inevitably find its way into the filter. Or, if the food isn’t of good quality, it could be dissolving too fast and resulting in a pile of gunk in the filtration system, which requires cleaning.

Do all tropical fish eat the same type of food?

A. No. While most tropical fish will enjoy eating all types of tropical fish food, every fish has its own nutritional needs and the food that they’re given should reflect that.

What’s the best tropical fish food to buy?

Top tropical fish food

Fluval 35gm Color Enhancing Flakes Fish Food

What you need to know: This tropical fish food from trusted-brand Fluval is perfect for keeping your tropical fish colorful, happy and healthy.

What you’ll love: The key ingredients in this tropical fish food are krill, herring meal and shrimp meal. It’s a well thought out fish food designed to bring out the best in your fish.

What you should consider: The flakes at the bottom of the jar are often crushed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tropical fish food for the money

Tetra TetraMin Tropical Flakes

What you need to know: This tropical fish food from trusted brand Tetra is perfect for fishkeepers on a budget.

What you’ll love: This fish food is available in multiple sizes and is great for mid- to surface-feeding fish. The key ingredient is fish meal and it is vitamin enriched.

What you should consider: The flakes contain artificial food coloring and wheat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hikari Micro Pellets Fish Food

What you need to know: Hikari’s tropical fish micro pellets are great for use in nano-tanks and with smaller tropical fish.

What you’ll love: The first two ingredients are fish meal and krill meal. This food is packed with vitamins and proteins to help keep your fish healthy.

What you should consider: The food contains artificial coloring and some wheat, but is scientifically formulated to be good for your fish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

