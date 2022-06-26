You can find some Ruffwear dog collars with reflective strips that help increase your dog’s visibility after dark.

Which Ruffwear dog collar is best?

When you’re looking for a collar for your canine companion, you need something reliable and comfortable for your pet to wear. Ruffwear dog collars tick all the right boxes and are made from strong yet lightweight materials.

But which Ruffwear collar is right for your dog, and what are the features you should look out for? If you’re in the market for a Ruffwear dog collar that’s simple yet durable, the Ruffwear Crag Dog Collar is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Ruffwear dog collar

Collar type

Although Ruffwear makes a range of collar types, including martingale collars, only flat collars or potentially rolled or rope collars are recommended. You should never use any type of collar that tightens when your dog pulls on the leash. It’s bad for your dog’s trachea even when they pull against a standard collar. If a collar tightens around the throat, it could do serious harm to your canine companion as well as restrict their breathing and be generally painful.

If you’re considering a martingale collar because your dog is of a breed such as a greyhound whose head is around the same width as their neck and can easily slip out of their collar, consider using a harness instead.

Material

The majority of Ruffwear dog collars are made from nylon webbing. This is a great material for dog collars because it’s strong yet lightweight, comfortable for dogs to wear, washes well, dries quickly and is affordable. However, you can also find some Ruffwear collars made from a tough form of silicone. These are specifically designed for their waterproof qualities, so they’re great for dogs who often swim in their collars or for use when walking your dog in areas that get a lot of rain.

Size

The smallest Ruffwear collars fit dogs with neck circumferences starting at 11 inches, while the largest fit dogs with neck circumferences of around 26 inches, so most dogs are catered to. If you’re not sure what size collar your dog needs, measure around their neck with a fabric measuring tape. For more information, see the guide to the best dog collars at BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality Ruffwear dog collar

Fastening type

Most nylon dog collars from Ruffwear have plastic side-release buckles that quickly and easily snap together to fasten the collar and just as easily release by pressing on the sides. Silicone Ruffwear collars, on the other hand, have a more conventional buckle, similar to a belt buckle, which can take a little longer to fasten.

Adjustability

All nylon Ruffwear collars have a slider system to adjust their length. This allows you to fix the length of the collar at any point between the minimum and maximum, so you can get a precise, comfortable fit for your dog. Silicone Ruffwear dog collars can only be adjusted to lengths set by the fixed buckle holes, so the fit isn’t always as good.

Color choices

You can find Ruffwear dog colors in a wide variety of solid colors, as well as a handful of prints and patterns. Some collars come in colors that match the harnesses in the same range, which is great if you intend to walk your dog in a harness but also want to put a collar on them to hold tags or give you closer control when needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ruffwear dog collar

Ruffwear dog collars are reasonably priced. Most cost $10-$20, although some can cost up to $30.

Ruffwear dog collar FAQ

Are Ruffwear dog collars any good?

A. Ruffwear is a respected brand in the world of dog gear, and its collars are a decent choice for day-to-day use. Most are adjustable with a slider, so you can get a perfect fit. The hardware is solid and the stitching is durable, so there’s no need to worry about the collar breaking and your dog getting into trouble.

How do you clean a Ruffwear collar?

A. Ruffwear’s washing instructions for nylon collars are to hand-wash them, although many users have machine washed them without issue. However you choose to wash the collar, you should allow it to air-dry. Silicone Ruffwear collars are completely waterproof and nonporous, so you can simply wipe them down with soapy water.

What’s the best Ruffwear dog collar to buy?

Top Ruffwear dog collar

Ruffwear Crag Dog Collar

What you need to know: This durable nylon dog collar with reflective detailing is perfect for walks in low light.

What you’ll love: This collar is available in a range of solid colors and patterns — each with reflective detail — as well as three sizes. It’s easy to fasten and has durable hardware.

What you should consider: The design of the clip means it doesn’t lie completely flat, which annoys some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ruffwear dog collar for the money

Ruffwear Front Range Dog Collar

What you need to know: This simple, affordable dog collar is perfect for everyday use.

What you’ll love: You can choose from a range of solid colors to match the color options of the Front Range harness. The collar comes in three sizes to fit necks 11-26 inches in diameter.

What you should consider: Some buyers have had issues with the fixture for the ID tag, but you can use the ring that comes with the tag instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ruffwear Headwater Waterproof Dog Collar

What you need to know: This collar is perfect for dogs who regularly swim or get their collars wet on walks.

What you’ll love: Unlike fabric collars, this option doesn’t get stinky if it regularly gets wet on walks. It’s durably made and has a strong buckle. You can choose from four colors and five sizes.

What you should consider: It can be tricky to get on and off due to the style of the buckle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

