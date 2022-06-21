What are the best sunglasses for dogs?

Dogs wearing sunglasses are often the source of amused laughter, and they certainly make for adorable sights. Those sunglasses, however, also serve an important function. Dogs that work or spend a lot of their time adventuring with their owners need extra protection for their eyes. The eyes of dogs need protection from debris, wind and UV rays just like humans.

Dog sunglasses such as top-rated Namsan Dog Goggles protect a dog’s eyes from wind, snow and UV rays. Whether your dog needs protection from the elements or a little style added to its wardrobe, there are many options from which to choose.

What to know before you buy sunglasses for dogs

Working dogs

If your dog has a job to do, then it might be prudent to consider eye protection. When dogs are brought in to work, it is because they can do a job people can’t. This often puts them in rougher environments. Search and rescue scenes can be covered in dust and debris. If your dog’s job is to track, they can have their nose, and therefore their eyes, close to wet, thorny ground. Dogs who work in cold places can get eye damage from the UV rays reflected off of the snow. A good rule to follow is that if you need eye protection, then so does your dog.

Taking your dog with you

It is common today to see dogs paddleboarding, riding in a motorcycle side-car, hiking or boating. Taking your dog on adventures can make for some great memories with your four-legged companion, but it is important to look after their safety during these activities. A stray rock, bug or sand can ruin the trip for both of you. Dog sunglasses help protect your pet’s eyes from these hazards. For example, if you take your dog on the boat, sunglasses will protect your dog from the UV rays reflected off the water, wind and spray.

Dogs with health needs

According to PetMD, certain types of dogs or dogs with specific conditions can benefit from wearing sunglasses. Breeds that have prominent eyeballs, such as pugs or Boston terriers, are more susceptible to eye injury. Blind dogs are also more likely to experience a traumatic eye injury. If your dog has an eye condition such as pannus, it can be worsened by sun exposure, so vets recommend sunglasses for dogs that have such conditions.

What to look for in quality sunglasses for dogs

Sizing

When choosing the right sunglasses for your dog, pay attention to the manufacturer’s suggestions. Many are designed with either larger or smaller dogs in mind. An adjustable strap will allow for a more perfect fit. Before you start shopping, use a tape measure to get the circumference of both your dog’s head and muzzle. Sizing for dog sunglasses often uses these two measurements.

Lens types

If protecting your dog’s eyes from the sun is a chief priority, then look for lenses that have a UV rating of 400 or above. Lenses with this rating will block 99% of UVA and UVB rays. Lenses also have different levels of tinting. Some have very little tinting, allowing most light to pass through, and some block as much as 87% of light.

Durability

If your dog will be trekking through the swamp on a hunting trip, then sunglasses made of sturdy materials are essential. Don’t choose fashionable sunglasses made of thin plastic or flimsy metal. Rubber and thick plastic are good choices for durability. Also, look for sunglasses that have elements of impact and water resistance.

Dog sunglasses with style

Sometimes all you want from sunglasses is help spicing up your dog’s Instagram page. In this case, there are many cute, stylish options for your pooch. You can get dog sunglasses in just about any color or style, including aviators.

How much you can expect to spend on sunglasses for dogs

When shopping for your dog’s sunglasses, you expect to spend $9-$25. If you decide to shop at the very top of the market, dog sunglasses can cost as much as $80.

Dog sunglasses FAQ

Does a dog really need sunglasses?

A. A healthy dog that does not experience harsh environments or prolonged sun exposure probably does not need to wear sunglasses. If your dog has an eye condition or partakes in activities that increase the chance of an ocular injury, then their eyes can benefit from the protection.

How do you get your dog to wear sunglasses?

A. There are a few things you can do to successfully train your dog to wear sunglasses. First, make sure the glasses fit well. If not, your dog will be uncomfortable and want to take the glasses off. Also, if the glasses you purchased for your dog block most light, then be sure to put them on your dog while outside. If not, your dog won’t be able to see and might become anxious.

As with any training, positive reinforcement can do wonders. Start by having your dog wear the glasses for a short amount of time. Give your dog treats and praise while they have them on. As your dog gets used to them, slowly extend the amount of time the dog wears the glasses.

What are the best sunglasses for dogs to buy?

Top sunglasses for dogs

Namsan Dog Goggles

What you need to know: These dog sunglasses, with versions for large and small breeds, protect your pet’s eyes from many different weather conditions.

What you’ll love: These cover the entire eye area, protecting from rain, debris, dust, wind and UV rays. The adjustable straps won’t pull on your pet’s fur.

What you should consider: The lenses on these glasses scratch easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sunglasses for dogs for the money

Frienda Retro Pet Sunglasses

What you need to know: These glasses are a stylish pick for any pooch.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the rounded, retro look and the many color options.

What you should consider: These are best suited to small or medium-sized dogs and do not come with a strap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

QUMY Dog Goggles

What you need to know: These adjustable dog sunglasses are great for outdoor activities.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the comfort padding and how they fold for easy storage while traveling.

What you should consider: The straps on these glasses can be difficult to adjust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.