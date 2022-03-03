Which Traeger grill is best?

Traeger grills are considered the best of the best wood pellet grills, known for the tasty flavor of the food and the high quality of their grill products. Traeger grills are also big enough to feed a crowd and small enough to rest on your tailgate, with luxury features like controllers with Wi-Fi connectivity and stainless steel grills. The Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill is a first-class Traeger grill, with 885 square inches of cooking space and an easy-to-clean design.

What to know before you buy a Traeger grill

Grill size

Traeger grill sizes range from tabletop models to bigger models for your patio. Tabletop models have about 173 square inches of grill space, while bigger models have about 1,300 inches with three separate racks. Think about how many people you cook for as well as the type of food you want to cook to figure out the size of Traeger grill you need.

Grill design

There are a few different Traeger grill designs, including traditional pellet grills, tabletop pellet grills and pellet grills with or without smoke pipes. Traditional pellet grills look similar to typical backyard gas or charcoal grills compared to the distinct hopper design, but they have all the features that come with a pellet grill, including a digital controller and hopper.

Tabletop pellet grills weigh about 40 pounds, have a small hopper and measure around 19-by-20 inches, but they have all the same grilling and barbecuing features as bigger models. Pellet grills with smoke pipes have hoppers on the side, as well as a smoke pipe and a barrel-shaped grilling area.

Hopper clean-out

The hopper clean-out feature in Traeger grills allows you to empty out the pellet hopper while you’re cooking, so you’re able to change the pellets for various flavors while you’re grilling. You really only need the hopper clean-out feature if you’re cooking various foods for a large crowd or want to use differing flavors in your meal.

Heat-up and cool-down time

Traeger grills quickly reach cooking temperature. It can take about 15-30 minutes, depending on the outside temperature and what you’re planning on cooking. Traeger grills need about an hour to completely cool down once you’re done grilling.

What to look for in a quality Traeger grill

Hopper capacity

The bigger the grilling area of the Traeger grill, the larger the pellet hopper. Tabletop Traeger grills hold up to 5 pounds of pellets, while bigger grills hold up to 24 pounds of pellets. You won’t need to fill up the bigger pellet hoppers quite as often.

Legs

Traeger grills almost always have straight legs with either four wheels or two wheels. Some smaller Traeger grills have legs that can be folded up to make the grill more portable. Other Traeger grills have legs that look like sawhorse legs, which offer a wider and more stable base.

Controller

Controller types include WiFIRE controllers, Digital Pro controllers and Digital Elite controllers. The Digital Elite controller is the most basic and offers accurate temperature control but doesn’t feature any connectors.

The Digital Pro controller includes a couple of meat probes that show the temperature of the meat on the display and allow you to adjust the temperature. The WiFIRE controller connects to an app for mobile control from any location within range.

How much you can expect to spend on a Traeger grill

Traeger grills range in price from about $300-$1,600. Inexpensive grills go for about $300-$500, and midrange grills vary in price from $500-$1,000. The most high-end Traeger grills go for $1,000-$1,600, while premium Traeger grills cost even more than $1,600.

Traeger grill FAQ

How do you prevent grease and drippings when it comes to using a Traeger grill?

A. Angled drip trays can be used to direct drippings and grease into a grease bucket. Every three to six months, you have to remove the built-up grease from your drip tray with a non-metal scraper. You can also empty your drip bucket when necessary.

Are Traeger grills prone to rust?

A. There’s ample protection against rust with Traeger grills’ powder coated steel bodies. However, you should still be very cautious because the exposed steel can rust. Any type of dent or scratch on the grill could turn into an issue. Traeger suggests covering the grill if it’s going to be out in inclement weather.

What’s the best Traeger grill to buy?

Top Traeger grill

Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill

What you need to know: This Traeger grill is an excellent option for people looking for a grill that can do almost anything without too much hassle.

What you’ll love: This Traeger grill has about 885 square inches of cooking space for the majority of meat sizes. The grill is made from porcelain, so it’s fairly simple to clean.

What you should consider: Some people find that the app that comes with this grill can sometimes be finicky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Traeger grill for the money

Traeger Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill

What you need to know: This Traeger grill is ideal for small porches, yards and decks and comes at a fairly reasonable price.

What you’ll love: This Traeger grill and smoker combination makes it simple for you to experiment with meats and has about 572 square inches of grill space.

What you should consider: This grill can quickly burn through wood pellets at fairly high heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Traeger Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

What you need to know: This high-volume Traeger grill is perfect for big households and people who have the space.

What you’ll love: This Traeger grill is simple to use and versatile enough to use for barbecuing, braising, roasting, baking, smoking and grilling. The grill has a big surface area with consistent heat.

What you should consider: It can be hard to change out the pellets in this grill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

